Cable Tech

2021 Cable Hall of Fame event moved to November 15

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/10/2021
Comment (0)

DENVER – The Cable Center announced today that it has rescheduled its annual Cable Hall of Fame virtual celebration to November 15, 2021.

The celebration will premiere on C-SPAN 3 on November 15 at 8p ET and be available for view simultaneously on C-SPAN.org. The program will also be featured in the C-SPAN Video Library and available for on demand viewing immediately following the event.

“As we continue to navigate the world of Covid and the necessary rescheduling of various industry events, we made the decision to move our Cable Hall of Fame celebration to a later date,” said Jana Henthorn, president and CEO, the Cable Center.

The Cable Hall of Fame event will honor seven leaders who are changing the world of cable media and video entertainment, including:

  • Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media Inc.
  • Jim Blackley, former EVP, IT and Engineering, Charter Communications
  • Cathy Hughes, founder and chairwoman, Urban One, and Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO, Urban One; chairman and CEO, TV One
  • Jeff Marcus, Cable Pioneer
  • Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable
  • Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports and president, CNN Worldwide

The Bresnan Ethics in Business Award will also be presented to Ted Turner, Environmentalist and Philanthropist, during the Cable Hall of Fame celebration.

The Cable Center
The Cable Hall of Fame

