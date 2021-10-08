2021 Cable Hall of Fame event moved to November 15

DENVER – The Cable Center announced today that it has rescheduled its annual Cable Hall of Fame virtual celebration to November 15, 2021.

The celebration will premiere on C-SPAN 3 on November 15 at 8p ET and be available for view simultaneously on C-SPAN.org. The program will also be featured in the C-SPAN Video Library and available for on demand viewing immediately following the event.

“As we continue to navigate the world of Covid and the necessary rescheduling of various industry events, we made the decision to move our Cable Hall of Fame celebration to a later date,” said Jana Henthorn, president and CEO, the Cable Center.

The Cable Hall of Fame event will honor seven leaders who are changing the world of cable media and video entertainment, including:

Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media Inc.

Jim Blackley, former EVP, IT and Engineering, Charter Communications

Cathy Hughes, founder and chairwoman, Urban One, and Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO, Urban One; chairman and CEO, TV One

Jeff Marcus, Cable Pioneer

Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable

Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports and president, CNN Worldwide

The Bresnan Ethics in Business Award will also be presented to Ted Turner, Environmentalist and Philanthropist, during the Cable Hall of Fame celebration.

The Cable Center

The Cable Hall of Fame