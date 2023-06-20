What's the Story? Comcast's niche 10-Gig fiber service





Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss Comcast's launch of symmetrical 10-Gig speeds for its "Gigabit Pro" service. We discussed which customers might be interested in the service and what this means for Comcast's competition.

Jeff also shared highlights from his visit to the Stream TV show, which included Comcast's decision to add free Xumo channels to its X1 guide.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Comcast's 10-Gig service on fiber (00:47)

Potential customer demographics for the Gigabit Pro service (02:35)

Competitive services to Comcast's 10-Gig service (03:58)

Speed, reliability and other key features for the Gigabit Pro service (05:44)

Highlights from the Stream TV show (07:29)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading