Nokia helps Metronet future-proof its fiber network for multi-gig services

DALLAS – Nokia today announced that Metronet, the largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber-optic network provider in the U.S., is deploying Nokia's next-generation PON technology to deliver 10Gb/s speeds to subscribers with an elegant upgrade path to 25G. Metronet is rolling out XGS-PON in eight new markets with more communities planned.

Metronet operates Fiber-to-the-Premise networks that connect homes, businesses and cities with symmetrical gigabit speeds that support high-bandwidth applications such as HD video streaming, surveillance, gaming and more. Metronet is servicing and constructing in 16 states, and customers include homes, local businesses, retail shops, hospitals, government offices and schools.

Nokia's XGS-PON systems allow Metronet to leverage its existing and newly constructed fiber infrastructure to deploy blazing fast 10G broadband speeds with a cost-efficient path to 25G. Metronet is using Nokia's ONT Easy Start SaaS to speed up and simplify the provisioning of fiber modems in customer homes.

