Mid-Hudson Cable chooses DZS for 10-Gigabit fiber broadband services

DALLAS, Texas – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that Mid-Hudson Cable, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital television and digital voice services in the Hudson Valley, New York area, has chosen DZS fiber access technology as the foundation for upgrading its existing fiber infrastructure to a world-class next-generation network capable of delivering symmetric data rates of 10 Gigabits per second today and beyond in the future. The new infrastructure will be built on the recently announced multi-terabit DZS Velocity V6 system, which delivers industry-leading performance.

Mid-Hudson Cable has been building out their fiber network and an established fiber backbone throughout their service area for several years. Their strategic plan is to complete their FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) buildout across their entire network over the next year and a half. This includes upgrades to new systems capable of multi-gigabit services that will pass over 45,000 homes and businesses. Already recognized by BroadbandNow as one of the top 3 fastest internet providers in New York state, this leap in technology will position Mid-Hudson Cable to be at the top of this geographic region for the foreseeable future.

DZS offers what it believes is the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of subscriber, packet-optical, and cloud solutions to ensure the highest levels of network performance and multi-gigabit user experience—enabling the seamless transformation from service providers to experience providers. DZS solutions are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most vendors' equipment, and can be readily managed and orchestrated alongside third-party solutions.

