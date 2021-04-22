Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
10G

Comcast Full Duplex DOCSIS trial pumps out 4-Gig symmetrical speeds

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/22/2021
Comment (0)

Offering proof that Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) and DOCSIS 4.0 technologies have taken a big step closer to prime time, Comcast said recent lab trials powered by a new system-on-chip (SoC) from Broadcom delivered symmetrical speeds of more than 4 Gbit/s.

That technical achievement also puts Comcast, and possibly other cable operators, a step closer to DOCSIS 4.0, a new CableLabs specification that will be capable of delivering up to 10 Gbit/s downstream and about 6 Gbit/s in the upstream. DOCSIS 4.0 also ties into "10G," an industry-led set of tools focused on supporting symmetrical 10-Gig speeds on HFC, FTTP and wireless access networks along with advanced security and low-latency capabilities.

Comcast's lab trial, conducted in Denver, is an early proof point that FDX has emerged as a viable option for DOCSIS 4.0. FDX, a technology with roots going back to DOCSIS 3.1, allows cable operators to run both upstream and downstream traffic simultaneously in the same block of spectrum using echo cancellation, a technique that mitigates interference when the network makes use of the same spectrum at the same time for both upstream and downstream transmissions. FDX also paves the way for multiple sub-bands (one OFDM downstream channel and one or two upstream OFDMA channels) to occupy an "FDX band" that resides at 108MHz-684MHz.

Another D4.0 tech option, called Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), also aims to expand the amount of capacity used for the upstream, but uses dedicated spectrum for upstream and downstream traffic and requires relatively large guard bands.

And while Full Duplex DOCSIS tends to focus on hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant built out to 1.2GHz, ESD is more focused on a move to 1.8GHz.

Comcast will of course have access to both options for DOCSIS 4.0, but it has definitely emerged as the primary cable operator champion and driver for FDX.

"The advantage of FDX is that it is very efficient from a bandwidth standpoint," said Elad Nafshi, Comcast's SVP of next generation access networks. "It gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of how we best utilize the spectrum that we have out there."

Bringing FDX to life

The successful lab test trial and the utilizing of the new DOCSIS 4.0-facing SoC from Broadcom is the result of many months of effort.

"Today is a kind of kind of a culmination of all that work, in partnership with Broadcom, to put the concepts in the DOCSIS 4.0 specs into action and start to bring FDX to life in a big way," Nafshi said, calling the lab trial a "meaningful milestone" for FDX and DOCSIS 4.0. "The concepts here are laying out the foundation of the technology delivery."

Comcast said the lab demo was based on a typical Comcast digital network. That setup included support for a legacy upstream band of 5MHz-85MHz while also validating symmetrical DOCSIS 4.0 operation across a full FDX band residing in a 108MHz-684MHz block of spectrum, and a full downstream signal load present and extending up to 1.2GHz.

Comcast also characterized the trial as a "foundational step" toward validating FDX technology implementation against the DOCSIS 4.0 specs. Early on, FDX has been limited to HFC plant with an N+0 architecture (a deep fiber network, with zero amplifiers between the home and the node). But Comcast stressed that it will continue to test and develop FDX for multiple HFC topologies, including support for HFC networks with amplifiers.

"This is just the beginning," Nafshi said of the performance seen in the lab trial. "We believe we can deliver even greater speeds as we continue to mature the technology."

Broadcom's involvement is a big deal

Word of the trial also confirms that Broadcom has put its weight behind DOCSIS 4.0. Broadcom's commitment to D4.0 was once a big question mark. But that changed, according to multiple industry sources, when Broadcom agreed to a multi-million-dollar non-recurring engineering (NRE) deal to take on the DOCSIS 4.0 project. Comcast declined to comment on the existence of an NRE agreement with the chipmaker. Broadcom has previously ignored inquiries from Light Reading about the purported NRE agreement.

The Broadcom chip used for the lab test is an SoC for a DOCSIS 4.0 remote PHY node. It's not clear yet how far along Broadcom is with a chip for DOCSIS 4.0 consumer premises equipment (CPE). MaxLinear, which last year struck a deal to acquire Intel's Home Gateway Platform Division, is also expected to play a big role in DOCIS 4.0 silicon development for both the network and CPE.

Nafshi said the Broadcom chip used in the FDX trial is the real deal, and not some proof-of-concept gizmo.

"This is not vaporware. This is the actual SoC," he said, noting that Comcast will continue to work "in close partnership" with Broadcom to help mature the platform.

DOCSIS 3.1 still has legs

Comcast is not yet talking next steps with FDX or hazarding a public guess on when the technology might be ready for commercial deployment, or when it might initiate DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades.

Meanwhile, Comcast and other cable operators are still stretching the limits of their widely deployed DOCSIS 3.1 networks. Last fall, Comcast tested the delivery of symmetrical 1.25Gbit/s speeds on a live D3.1 network in Jacksonville, Florida. That trial tested D3.1 in tandem with remote PHY nodes, Comcast's virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) and a "high-split" that expanded the upstream spectrum to the range of 5MHz-204MHz.

And just this week, Virgin Media announced a DOCSIS 3.1 trial that delivered downstream speeds up to 2.2 Gbit/s in Southampton and Manchester using a new Hub 4 router that comes standard with the operator's 1-Gig offering.

"As we're working to build and mature DOCSIS 4.0, DOCSIS 3.1 still has tremendous benefits," Nafshi said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Appledore Analyst Report: O-RAN - Why the Future is Open
O-RAN: Defining a path for innovation in the RAN
How a Multi-Vendor Approach Empowered BT's Service Innovation: A Tying Telco Together Interview
The path to cloud-native applications
Etisalat’s journey to building a telco cloud
Transformation and opportunity at the telecommunications service provider edge
Open source for modernizing telecoms OSS/BSS
Network Functions Virtualization with Red Hat - a technology overview
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE