10G, PON and pandemic PR: Light Reading's super-official SCTE Cable-Tec Expo wrap™9/23/2022
PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Nicole Ferraro are joined by Omdia's Jaimie Lenderman and a roving cameraman in a cavernous conference room to share top takeaways from the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo – including what's happening in the land of network upgrade technology, how cable companies are discussing 10G and symmetrical speeds and more.
Here are a few topics discussed in this video:
- Cable's "pandemic PR" moment (00:55)
- Why DOCSIS 3.1 isn't done yet (02:43)
- Charter and Comcast's network progress and 10G talk (04:20)
- Is there a need for symmetrical speed? (06:15)
- Expectations for next year's show (10:00)
— Nicole Ferraro and Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading