PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Nicole Ferraro are joined by Omdia's Jaimie Lenderman and a roving cameraman in a cavernous conference room to share top takeaways from the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo – including what's happening in the land of network upgrade technology, how cable companies are discussing 10G and symmetrical speeds and more.

Here are a few topics discussed in this video:

Cable's "pandemic PR" moment (00:55)

Why DOCSIS 3.1 isn't done yet (02:43)

Charter and Comcast's network progress and 10G talk (04:20)

Is there a need for symmetrical speed? (06:15)

Expectations for next year's show (10:00)

— Nicole Ferraro and Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading