Cable Business Services

Events DC strikes deal with RCN Business Solutions

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/11/2020
WASHINGTON – Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District, announced a new strategic corporate partnership with RCN Business Solutions. Through this strategic partnership, RCN will be named the first founding partner of the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights. This partnership agreement has been approved for three years with two option years.

“Events DC is excited to announce this strategic partnership with RCN, that will provide our venue guests with enhanced attendee experiences – as well as offer brand alignment on values and community-focused efforts,” said Gregory A. O’Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. “RCN has been a great community partner over the years with Events DC and this is a prime example of a true corporate partnership coming together, dedicated to supporting not only the economic growth of DC but also the local community. We look forward to continuing our partnership with RCN, as a proven innovative telecommunications leader.”

As Event DC’s newest strategic partner, RCN will be the exclusive internet services provider at both the Entertainment and Sports Arena and The Fields at RFK Campus. With best-in-class technology, RCN’s state-of-the-art fiber rich network will provide enhanced internet services to meet the demands of today’s attendees at two of Events DC’s venues.

“As a longstanding member of DC’s business community, RCN Business Solutions is dedicated to supporting the economic growth and development of the region,” said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for RCN. “With our shared vision, RCN Business Solutions and Events DC will continue to uplift and promote the entire community by supporting new business opportunities as well as art and culture events with the addition of the Entertainment and Sports Arena and The Fields at RFK Campus.”

Events DC plays an important role in the city to actively promote, empower and invest in marquee partnerships across Washington, DC. RCN will now join Events DC’s roster of strategic corporate partnerships, with the goal of providing added value to the District’s residents and visitors, while helping to keep the city innovative and competitive. Events DC's strategic investments help infuse local communities with an extensive variety of events that generate economic and community benefits for the city and its residents.

The Entertainment and Sports Arena is a 4,200-seat state-of-the-art facility that serves as the home court for 2019 WNBA Champion Washington Mystics and NBA G-League’s Capital City Go-Go teams. The Arena, which opened in October of 2018, also plays hosts to additional diverse programming, including boxing, esports, concerts and much more.

The Fields at RFK Campus have recently transformed 27-acres of asphalt into three new state-of-the-art artificial turf recreational fields with community amenities. The Fields include three multi-purpose recreational and community playing fields for amateur sports programs, leagues, tournaments and open play. In addition to the fields, there is a 6,000-square-foot celebration pavilion, public restrooms, a playground and picnic space. The Fields mark the first of five short-term program elements that are part of restoring the Campus as one of the District’s original sports and entertainment corridors in the city.

Events DC
RCN Business

