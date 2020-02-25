Alianza opens new decade with new headquarters

PLEASANT Grove, Utah — Alianza, Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, announced today the opening of its new corporate headquarters after another year of significant growth for the company.

Alianza’s new 29,000 square-foot office is located in the recently completed Valley Grove 1 building in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This new space will accommodate Alianza’s growth—which has averaged more than 25% per year over the last four years—and include ample space to host local technology meetups and host customer and partner visits.

The unique design and layout of Alianza’s new office is a stark departure from the usual cubical farms and open-office layouts that permeate modern technology companies. It was designed to reflect the latest thinking on workplace strategy and accomplish three priorities:

• Optimize employee effectiveness by creating an environment in which individuals can do their best work.

• Enable strong, high-performing teams.

• Use cutting-edge digital displays to communicate priorities, build connectedness across teams, and build company culture.

As retail communications services continue the transition to cloud delivery models, service providers are following suit by adopting web-scale, cloud-native platforms to power new services and replace aging, obsolete voice networks.

Alianza’s achievements and milestones from 2019 include:

• Completed 23 consecutive quarters of revenue growth

• Achieved 26% compound annual growth rate since 2015

• Renewed 100% of customer contracts

• Ramped up to 110 team members to accelerate innovation and provide excellent customer experience

• Completed close to half a billion calls in the year and achieved 100% platform availability

• Commenced R&D investments that will total nearly $20 million over the next two years and bring innovative new communications products to market in 2020

• Established a new strategic partnership for carrier services designed to improve operations and enable new cloud communication solutions

