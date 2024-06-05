Ericsson kills Emodo ad biz

Ericsson entered the advertising technology business in 2017 with its Emodo subsidiary. However, the company confirmed that it will end that business partly because 'Emodo has not achieved key financial goals for the business.'

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 5, 2024

2 Min Read
Ericsson stand with logo sign at MWC 2023
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

Ericsson confirmed to Light Reading that it will shutter its Emodo ad-tech subsidiary.

"Emodo was created in a strategic play for Ericsson to provide our telco customers with monetization opportunities through digital advertising," Ericsson wrote in a statement. "But with Emodo's business shifting away from mobile operators, the strategic fit for Ericsson has been reduced in recent years. Furthermore, despite a significant effort from the team to gain momentum, Emodo has not achieved key financial goals for the business."

Ericsson officials said Emodo counted 75 employees, but they didn't respond to questions from Light Reading about what would happen to those employees.

Business Insider was the first to report the news about Emodo.

Ericsson launched Emodo in 2017 to leverage the company's mobile data expertise for advertising and marketing purposes. Emodo aimed to provide data-driven solutions for advertisers and publishers, focusing on audience targeting and measurement.

The move largely dovetailed with growing interest in advertising technology among network operators. Indeed, AT&T dabbled in ad tech with its Xandr business, while Verizon ventured into the space via its acquisition of Yahoo.

Since then, network operators have mostly withdrawn from the ad-tech space.

Challenging conditions

Emodo sought to spark momentum with several high-profile hires in 2023. But the Ericsson parent company began suffering at that time amid a downturn in operator spending.

After notifying analysts of 9,000 group-wide job cuts last year, Ericsson said in March it would reduce headcount in its Swedish headquarters by another 1,200 roles amid "challenging" conditions.

This isn't the first time Ericsson has withdrawn from a new business effort. The company shuttered its Edge Gravity edge computing operation in 2020.

However, one telecom company is still plugging away in advertising technology. T-Mobile recently announced it would expand its advertising operations into its stores, onto TV screens through a deal with Plex and into its new T Life customer management app.

As a result, T-Mobile said its Advertising Solutions business unit now reaches more than 240 million consumers across various screens.

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

