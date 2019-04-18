Women Tech Council Unveils 2019 Shatter List Showcasing Companies Closing the Gender Gap in Tech

SALT LAKE CITY -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization based in Silicon Slopes, focused on increasing the number of women in technology, today released the 2019 Shatter List in honor of International Women’s Business Day. The List showcases the 46 technology companies that are accelerating removing the glass ceiling for women in tech through creating and enacting impactful programs and cultures to create inclusivity.

The Shatter List, now in its second year, is the first research of its kind in the technology industry. Moving beyond hiring or HR measures, the List reviews and rates the development and successful implementation of holistic, organization-wide practices to create inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed.

“No matter the size or type of technology company, having high-performance teams where men and women can contribute and succeed drives success at every level of the organization,” said Cydni Tetro, WTC president. “Highlighting and explaining these practices accelerates progress for the entire tech industry by amplifying the programs that are making real strides in creating more gender inclusive cultures and propelling their impact further to help organizations throughout the tech sector grow closer to breaking the glass ceiling.”

After extensive research on the measures most impactful in creating inclusive cultures and positive change, the 2019 Shatter List was compiled scoring companies on the four factors identified as most critical to successful implementation and impact. Each factor relates to demonstrable and visible commitment, programming and activities to advancing women in tech at all levels of the company from entry level to executive.

Data for the Shatter List was gathered and evaluated from across 10 different secondary data sets all aligned to the following four evaluation areas:

• Executive engagement (active support from the CEO, executive team and all leadership)

• Company programming (currently has women in leadership executive positions and proactively implements programs to support women in technology)

• Community investment (active participation with the broader community to learn from and share best practices regarding culture and inclusion)

• Women’s or Diversity & Inclusion group (formal programs to support women internally)

The final list includes 46 tech companies ranging from startups to unicorns.