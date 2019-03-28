WICT Rocky Mountain Announces 2019 Honorees

DENVER, COLO. -- Today, the Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Rocky Mountain Chapter announced cable industry leaders and rising stars who will be honored at the annual Walk of Fame signature event on Thursday, May 9, 2019. For 20 amazing years, WICT Rocky Mountain honorees have been acknowledged for embracing a vision to make a difference in our industry.

Walk of Fame is an inspiring celebration of the influential leaders in cable, who go above and beyond, push for success and change that brings immeasurable impact to our industry, but also exemplify the WICT Touchstones of Leadership.

"We are delighted to host our 20th Walk of Fame in honor of a great group of industry leaders. Our honorees this year highlight the depth and breadth of talent in the Rocky Mountain region. We also love highlighting the future of our industry by recognizing Rising Stars and Young Woman to Watch," said Kukis Moran, President of WICT Rocky Mountain and Sr. Director of the Network Service Desk at Comcast West Division XOC (Excellence in Operations).

The 20th annual Walk of Fame will be held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center on May 9, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and is open to all professionals in the cable telecommunications industry. For more information about the WICT Rocky Mountain Walk of Fame, please visit the website. Sponsorship tables are on sale now – become a table sponsor or participate with a higher-level sponsorship and receive numerous benefits for your support. Contact Jill May at: [email protected] or [email protected]

Walk of Fame honorees are nominated by colleagues, mentors, fellow WICT members, former Walk of Fame honorees, and leaders throughout the industry in a confidential and comprehensive process. At a time when it is more important than ever to stand for something, our honorees exemplify the spirit of change and inspire us all to be the difference.

Congratulations to all our distinguished 2019, 20th Anniversary, Walk of Fame honorees.

2019 Walk of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award: Cathy Kilstrom, SVP, Comcast

The 2019 Walk of Fame Woman of the Year: Jodi Robinson, SVP Experience Development, Charter Communications

The 2019 Walk of Fame Woman in Technology: Eilisa Reid, Vice President Provisioning, Charter Communications

The 2019 Walk of Fame Mentor of the Year: Shane Portfolio, SVP Engineering and Tech Ops, Comcast

The 2019 Walk of Fame Industry Partner of the Year: Rachel Beisel, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, CableLabs