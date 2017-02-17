WiCipedia: Secret Courts, Public Lists & Quantifying the Gap

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: IWD2018 makes a statement; Facebook's 'secret courts'; a VC accountability list; and more.
Join Women in Comms for an important morning of networking and discussion at our annual WiC networking breakfast event in Denver on March 22. Let's put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace. There's still time to register for this free event!
Uber has been on a mission of late to correct its major diversity missteps from 2017. 512 Tech reports that the ride-sharing company hosted an event at South by Southwest in Austin (ironically, a city that doesn't allow Uber to operate there). The event, titled Her Success Code, co-hosted by Walmart, focused on "the challenges and triumphs of women in tech." Emily Duff-Bartel, senior project manager for Uber's self-driving car division, said, "Everybody is here really to make a difference and to change the conversation and to change the culture. If we're all in it together, then it starts becoming less of, 'Oh, this is a diversity conversation,' and more like, 'this is just how you represent yourself in the workplace.' Starting and continuing the conversation is really the big thing." (See WiCipedia: Uber Hires New Diversity Exec & AI Comes for Jobs and Uber Does Housekeeping Amongst CEO Strategizing.)
What's a particularly shady way of not exposing your company's sexual harassment accusations? Take them to private court. Huffington Post reports that
Facebook uses "secret courts" to keep claims quiet. This tactic applies to several kinds of lawsuits, including wage disputes, discrimination claims and sexual harassment. "The process has come under fire for its role in silencing victims of sexual harassment, especially in the wake of the Me Too movement," the article reports, and Facebook reps say they are reconsidering the policy in those instances... maybe, possibly, though we aren't holding our breath. (See Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?)
A new report from Entelo, a recruitment automation platform, has "quantified the gender gap" with data from 450 million job applicant profiles. A newsfeed on Markets Insider summarizes that only 18% of tech jobs are held by women in tech overall, and that number plummets to 10% by the executive level. Across the US, there's little variation in these percentages, surprisingly. Yasmin Zarabi, vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Business Development at Entelo, says, "Despite all of the discussions, calls to action, and programs being put forth to increase the number of women in tech, the numbers plainly indicate that we are not there yet." (See Light Reading's 2017 Survey of Women in Comms and Ovum: Women Poised to Close Tech Skills Gap.)
Entrepreneur Cheryl Yeoh Sew Hoy, who wrote a blog post about her sexual assault experience with tech investor Dave McClure last year, has flipped the script in order to help other women who may have experienced workplace sexual harassment or assault and don't know where to turn. CNN Money explains that Sew Hoy has started a public directory called #MovingForward, which records reporting information and policies for 37 venture capital firms, and the list is rapidly growing. Sew Hoy found that most of the firms didn't have external harassment policies, meaning that they officially only protected internal employees from abuse, and excluded those who were seeking funding and working with the group. The list was officially released last week for International Women's Day. (See WiCipedia: 'Build Up, Never Tear Down'.)
Iain, Jamie and Scott move on from the rigors of MWC by reflecting on some of the conversations they had in Barcelona about how much progress we have made with NFV. The answer seems to vary wildly according to who you speak to and it seems clear that industry consensus remains elusive. Jamie then talks us through some of the highlights of the next version of ...
Matrixx Software Founder and VP of Marketing, Jennifer Kyriakakis, explains why digital transformation goes hand-in-hand with diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Jennifer shares how Matrixx Software has made both a priority.
Susan Johnson, SVP Global Supply Chain of AT&T, discusses her leadership strategy and how her background in investment banking prepared her for a career in the telecom industry. Susan also talks about lessons learned from the different roles she has held at AT&T over the course of her career.
Ovum analyst Camille Mendler explains why the tech and mobile industries need to focus on delivering enterprise solutions that can be understood and used by anyone as the millennial generation begins to comprise the majority of the workforce.
World leaders, billionaire business execs and tech industry leaders are at Davos for the World Economic Forum. Unfortunately for them, we couldn't make it, but, as Dan Allen contends, two important news stories from Spain this week demonstrated the growing tech-jobs disconnect now common the world over and highlighted what those at the forum should be ...
Forget the self-driving car, Cisco is aiming for the self-managed network – one where machine learning and automation propel both innovation and efficiency. At CES, Cisco SVP and GM of the service provider business Yvette Kanouff talks about how operators can transition toward more automated operations, and also why the annual consumer electronics show is ...
PRAGUE -- Lauren de la Fuente, vice president of marketing and communications at Boingo Wireless, and Terri Reintjes, director of architecture strategy at Sprint, reflect on how their experience as women in the telecom industry has changed over the last 30 years and where there's still room for improvement -- whether it's in supporting more diverse teams or ...
LONDON, 12/4/2017 – There are skill shortages in many emerging technology areas, such as artificial intelligence, notes Carolyn Dawson, managing director of the TMT unit for KNect 365, an Informa business. Attracting and training more women to the tech field will help the industry grow faster and better explore a broader range of possibilities. Dawson heads the ...
In a digital economy, a company's success is based on its relationship with the end user and the experience that customer has in using a product or service, says Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel, speaking as a panelist at Light Reading's Women in Communications luncheon in London earlier this month. A male-dominated environment will miss out on key aspects of ...