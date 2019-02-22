& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: 'Resting Pitch Face,' Digital Leaders & the Scandal Effect

Eryn Leavens
2/22/2019
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Girl Scouts as "digital leaders;" a hilarious new TV show about women in tech; how scandals affect the tech landscape; and more.

  • A new study from the Girl Scout Research Institute shows that while more boys (84%) than girls (77%) are confident in their tech abilities, girls are actually the ones with the skills. Both sexes have fairly high usage and comprehension (compared to previous generations), yet they use the tools at their disposal in different ways. While the majority of boys are focused on playing online games for fun, girls are more focused on educational resources. Not surprisingly, slightly more girls than boys fit the Girl Scouts' definition of a "digital leader," or someone who aims to "improve their own lives and the world through their digital experiences and use of technology," Biz Journals explains. This ties in nicely with the Scouts' recent cybersecurity patch that Girl Scouts can earn, in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise. (See WiCipedia: New Networking Rules, Canada's Pay Gap & Investing in Female Founders.)

    Can You Ever Have Enough Badges?!
    (Source: Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
    (Source: Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

  • Clearly girls aren't behind in tech skills when they're young, so what's with the gender disparity in STEM careers? Forbes says that while women are better at "soft skills" -- communicating, creativity and emotional IQ, for example -- it's not skills but cultural and gender stereotypes that are keeping women out of more technical industries. Not to mention lack of flexibility, family responsibilities and lack of mentorship. "We still have to marry the relationship between workforce and wages with the socialization process that leads to women choosing the occupations that they do in greater numbers than men," said Nicole Smith, chief economist at Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. "Technology has resulted in the influx of women in the labor force. What we haven't seen is women moving toward specific occupations that pay better." (See Matrixx Founder: Divergent Career Paths Lead to the Top.)

  • If you're pining for part two of Kristen Bell's hilarious Pinksourcing video, look no further than Resting Pitch Face. CNET reports that the brand-new YouTube comedy focuses on the stories of women who work in STEM. From mansplaining to unisex first names to being told not to dress inappropriately because, as a male character puts it, "You could be growing a baby under there and we'd never know," Resting Pitch Face checks every box for documenting women's experiences in tech in this strange and groundbreaking day and age. Check out the first episode below. (See WiCipedia: The Women Helping Women Edition and WiCipedia: 'It Takes One Misstep to Fall Off Your Pedestal'.)

    Resting Pitch Face - Episode One

    (Source: YouTube)

  • The tech industry is no stranger to scandals, yet it turns out that misconduct doesn't have the deleterious effect one would assume. Tech Republic reports that an Indeed study of 1,000 people found that scandals do not affect how current or potential workers feel about working at particular companies. The study ran the gamut of potential upsets, from data breaches to sexual impropriety. Only 6% of those surveyed said they would be put off by a company scandal, and 34% would be more interested working in the field. Can you say drama queens?! Men and younger candidates were more drawn to the flame than women and older workers, predictably. (See WiCipedia: Companies With Values Should Be the Norm.)

  • Despite being fully entrenched in the past year's #metoo movement, some companies just aren't getting the message when it comes to workplace equality. Case in point: Hong Kong Telecom (HKT). The Drum explains that the telco recently came under fire for offering discounted vacuum machine and blender Valentine's Day deals to women working at HSBC in London and Hong Kong. Men got deals too -- but they were for tech products, not home goods. HKT has since issued an apology and said, "We have heard the feedback and offer our heartfelt apologies for any offence caused. We firmly believe in gender equality in both the workplace and in life, and we are committed to ensuring that we, and our business partners, exercise prudence, respect and inclusion for all." (See WiCipedia: Diversity in Product Dev & Israeli Entrepreneurs Protest Sexism and WiCipedia: Hardwiring Sexism, Brogrammer Culture & Wall Street Fearmongering.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    This week in our WiC roundup: A startup competition for black women in tech; the challenges of getting to the top and staying there; have a dude's name to get ahead; and more.
    This week in our WiC roundup: Foreign-born women dominate the Valley; the government shutdown has long-lasting effects for workers; a new startup network for women; and more.
    This week in our WiC roundup: Girl Scouts tackle cybersecurity; women need to network differently than men; female-run companies are a smart investment; and more.
    This week in our WiC roundup: Imposter syndrome knows no gender; risk taking has many caveats; Oracle accused of 'systematic discrimination'; and more.
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 2, 2019, New York, New York
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    June 20, 2019
    Adopting Cloud Computing
    July 18, 2019
    Bracing for the 5G Era
    September 19, 2019
    Bringing HDR video to Life
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
    More Slideshows
    Infographics