WiCipedia: 'It Takes One Misstep to Fall Off Your Pedestal'

Getting to the top and staying at the top are different hurdles when it comes to women in tech. Once women break through the glass ceiling, they only tend to stay in their cushy positions for seven to ten years, Fast Company reports, based on several independent studies. Yet a handful of companies are focusing in on how to keep women from leaving the upper echelon of companies for a variety of reasons -- from family to lack of promotions. LinkedIn Corp. , Bank of America and IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) have all initiated programs to make sure female managers are elevated to the professional levels they deserve, and then stay put. As for the results? It may be too early to tell, though some of the programs have reported that their results thus far are "better than average."
Randi Zuckerberg made headlines this week for talking about why she left her position at Facebook , despite being on a promising career path. "I hated being the only woman in almost every room," she told CNN Business. While Randi enjoyed the work she did at her little bro's fledgling startup, which was run out of a house at the time, what she really wanted was to do something that would positively affect and incorporate more women and girls. "I want to be part of the solution, not continue to be part of the problem, so I think maybe I need[ed] to step outside of Silicon Valley," the entrepreneur said of her Facebook revelation. Randi created Zuckerberg Media in order to break out of the box and work with and for women. Yet her advice to women is unexpected and a little disheartening: "Even to this day, my best advice for young women in tech is to have a man's name like Randi, because I can't even tell you how many meetings I got in those early days of Facebook because people thought that they were meeting with a dude."
Sheryl Sandberg has been in the hot seat as of late for her involvement in a bevy of questionable Facebook practices, yet women are still supporting the superwoman of tech. Bloomberg says that though "critics called for her resignation," Facebook "and Lean In say they're committed to Sandberg's leadership, and from Switzerland to San Francisco, women, particularly those working in technology, are coming out in support of the embattled COO." Many look up to her as a woman who has broken through the unbreakable glass ceiling, and feel that she is much more harshly judged than her male counterparts. "She has done a lot for women in tech, we shouldn't forget that," said Gillian Tans, the CEO of Booking.com. "It takes 3 to 4 times the effort for a woman to achieve the level of success that many of us who are here have achieved. Yet it takes one misstep to fall off your pedestal."
The founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani, is coming to your bookshelf. NPR explains that Reshma's recently released tome, Brave, Not Perfect, explores the role tech plays in the lives of girls and how career choices are dictated by how we are socialized as children. As a proponent of involving girls in tech from an early age, Reshma pushes for risking failure instead of sidestepping passion with some sage advice: "Surround yourself with rejection. One way we build back our resilience and take the sting out of rejection and failure is by normalizing it ... display your rejections proudly, they're a mark of your bravery."