WiCipedia: How Disruption Will Affect Women & Int'l Tech Liberation Has Issues

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Girls in Tech makes biggest fundraising effort yet; Microsoft takes its Women in Cloud initiative on the road; women in developing countries pay the price for tech; and more.

While usages such as these are not ones Westerners might think of often, Libby Emmons, the author of the article, aptly put it this way: "Technology isn't liberation in itself, but only a means to an end. The potential benefits of each piece of technology are moderated by the culture that applies it. In societies where women are already under the thumb of men, or where individual rights are already weak, women will be the ones who take the digital hit in the real world." (See WiCipedia: Int'l Telecom, Emerging Industries & Back to School.)

— Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading