WiCipedia: Gen Z Redefines Tech & Pay Gap Inequality Rages On

Eryn Leavens
4/5/2019
This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Gen Z enters the workforce; pay gap inequality is not solved yet; harassment is the norm for women in tech, and more.

  • Tired of hearing about millennials yet? Then welcome Gen Z. This generation (born in 1997 or later) will enter the workforce this year, and is expected to "transform the tech industry." According to Beta News, Gen Z consists of digital natives who seek diversity and change -- just what the industry needs. Many of them have been coding for the bulk of their short lifespans, and look outside the box when it comes to all aspects of a career in tech. For example, a smaller portion of the younger generation of women (compared to older generations) believe Silicon Valley will remain the epicenter of tech, looking instead to Asia for a new hotspot. We eagerly anticipate what change they will bring. (See WiCipedia: Gen Z Changemakers, MotherCoders & Keeping Women in Tech.)

    Feeling Old Yet?
    (Source: Convenience Store News)

  • While women make up less than a third of leadership positions at most tech companies, Blue Blaze Associates, a digital firm in Delaware, touts a 100% female leadership team. Technical.ly explains that not only is the company run by women, it's also run by older women -- even more rare in our current tech landscape. Marketing Director Wendy Scott explains the upside of not being the normal techie demographic: "None of us are young enough to be digital natives. We've had to constantly relearn and retool our skills as tech has changed around us. So when we come in with some shiny new solution for a client that they have to learn, we know what that feels like." (See WiCipedia: Moms at Work, Ageism in Tech & Girls in Boys' Clubs.)

  • A new study from Hired reveals that while wage inequality has certainly lessened this year, it's still a prevalent issue. The pay gap has shrunk to 3% between white men and white women in tech, down 1% from the last two years. That percentage widens when comparing any other minority group of women to white or Asian men though. A whopping 65% of women report feeling discriminated against at work. Also at play is that more men than women are being offered interviews for positions, and companies offer men higher salaries off the bat when accepting a position. So while 3% doesn't seem like an amount that will break the bank, there's lots happening behind the scenes that affects how many women are even offered the same roles as men. (See WiCipedia: Companies With Values Should Be the Norm and WiCipedia: Hardwiring Sexism, Brogrammer Culture & Wall Street Fearmongering.)

    Same Work, Different Pay
    (Source: Recode)
  • The pay gap may be narrowing, but black women in tech are still experiencing the widest gap. Dice reports black women make 89% of white men's salaries, yet salary expectation plays a big role here too. While white men expect to receive 100% of their salaries, and white women expect (and receive) 97% of their salaries, black women only expect to receive 90% of their salaries (and receive only 1% less than they request). If you're looking for more insight into what it's like to be a black woman in tech, make sure to check out The Other Side podcast, which explores the trials and tribulations of being a minority in an unwelcoming industry. (See WiCipedia: UN Calls for Women's Access to Tech & Men's Bad 'Tudes Halt Diversity and WiCipedia: Moms as Breadwinners & Black Panther a Win for WiT.)

  • A recent study out of India from Indeed found that an overwhelming 87% of female employees consider quitting their jobs because of sexual harassment. She the People TV explains workplace harassment runs rampant in India. Though the study only comprised roughly 500 participants, nearly everyone included said they had experienced harassment at work, would leave a job because of it, felt more comfortable reporting it now than ever (because of the #MeToo movement) and wished their company did a better job of addressing sexual harassment in the workplace. Ironically, another recent study found women in tech in India are the happiest in the world in their roles. (See From Teddy Bear-Shaped Homes to Cloud RAN.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

