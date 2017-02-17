WiCipedia: Doubling Down on Diversity & Google's Payoff Scandal

Jason Fried, co-founder of Basecamp, wrote a fascinating article for Inc. about this very subject. He (an enlightened white guy) writes, "I have nothing against white guys, but white guys don't reflect the world at large or our customer base. I believe a company is at its best when it reflects those it serves. If you fill a room with 20 random employees and 20 random customers, an outside observer should have trouble telling them apart." Hear, hear.
Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) has mostly managed to sidestep the #metoo limelight in the past year, though a recent financial uncovering is changing that. CNET reports that Android creator Andy Rubin was let go from the company after news of a sexual assault accusation from a Google employee broke in 2014. Yet he didn't leave empty-handed. Since his departure, Google has been paying Andy $2 million per month, totaling $90 million. "In recent years, we've taken a particularly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority," Google's vice president for people operations, Eileen Naughton, said in a statement to the New York Times. "We're working hard to keep improving how we handle this type of behavior." Apparently that means making sure that harassers are paid off instead of paying for their crimes.
So you've broken through the glass ceiling and think you're in the clear? Think again. Career Contessa explains that women on company boards are frequently falling off glass cliffs -- in other words, women make it to the top yet are put in positions where they are doomed to fail. For example, a study showed that women are appointed to boards more frequently when companies are already failing: "These results expose an additional, largely invisible, hurdle that women need to overcome in the workplace," the study says. Researchers continued, "Consistent with the theory of the glass cliff, we find that occupational minorities -- defined as white women and men and women of color -- are more likely than white men to be promoted to CEO of weakly performing firms." Talk about creating a scapegoat, right? (See A Women in Comms Glossary and WiCipedia: Gendered Job Descriptions, Glass Cliffs & Gaslighting.)
Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) is continuing its commitment to diversity and has achieved its first benchmark two years ahead of schedule, CNET explains via the company's most recent diversity and inclusion report. In a rather confusing explanation, Intel explains that it has hit "full representation," which in layman's terms means it now comprises 27% women, 9% Hispanic workers and under 5% African American employees. While these aren't terribly impressive stats, they are a great start. "The fact that we've hit this goal is just the start of another set of goals," said Barbara Whye, vice president of human resources and chief diversity and inclusion officer at Intel. The diversity report's catchphrase is "Be proud but not satisfied." (See WiCipedia: Best Initiatives for Women & Highest-Ranked Companies.)
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) is dipping its toe in the women-only hackathon market. In an announcement on its website, DT explains that a "ladies-only" hackathon will be held in Berlin in mid-November, and it will focus on the role of AI and machine learning for women in tech. While clearly a little more old-school than recent hackathons directed at women, such as Tech, Rebalanced's no CIS men event, the DT gathering does focus on diversity in a changing tech environment and pretty much every jargony word you can drum up. (See WiCipedia: No (CIS) Men Allowed & Breaking Into a 'Male' Industry.)
