WiCipedia: Doubling Down on Diversity & Google's Payoff Scandal

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Latinx women lag in VC funding; Google pays off its bad boys; glass cliffs are the new glass ceilings; and more.

Google employees from 20 offices around the world staged a strike on November 1 to protest the culture of harassment at the company. A New York Times article explains that employees planned to "walk out and present a list of five demands that includes an end to forced arbitration of sexual harassment and assault, increased transparency about compensation and the appointment of an employee representative to the company's board... Google declined to comment." (See WiCipedia: No (CIS) Men Allowed & Breaking Into a 'Male' Industry and WiCipedia: Diversity Fatigue & 'Unprotected' Minorities at Google.)