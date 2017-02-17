WiCipedia: Diversity in Product Dev & Israeli Entrepreneurs Protest Sexism

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Keeping smart home products safe for all; Merkel finds sexism in Israeli tech community; girls have limited access to mobile phones worldwide; and more.
Despite all of the challenges that women have endured in the tech sector lately, many still have a glass-half-full perspective on the future of women in the industry, reports a new study from Booking.com. Though there are certainly impediments to women who work in tech advancing their careers, the study -- which surveyed women who currently work in tech and women who are interested in entering the industry -- finds that "women globally find the tech sector appealing and hold a positive view of the potential it offers." One of the most important issues to tackle is gender bias in the recruitment phase, which could potentially prevent women from entering the industry at all. "But to empower women to truly succeed in tech, we as an industry have an opportunity to do more. This includes putting forth more female role models, eliminating gender bias that starts right from the recruitment process before a woman is even hired, and investing in initiatives that spotlight the industry as attractive and welcoming at all stages, from new entrants up to the most senior leadership," said Gillian Tans, CEO at Booking.com. (See Progress, Opportunities Still Abound in Tech.)
Over in Israel, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has sparked protesters' anger after visiting the country to meet with an all-male group of entrepreneurs. Female protesters posed with a life-sized(ish) cardboard cutout of Merkel, and asked to be included in future meetings, Reuters explained. Merkel was on board with the request for greater diversity: "Merkel noted at that session that Israel's start-up industry appeared to be 'very male-dominated', adding: 'It would be better if next time, there was a woman among all those hopeful pioneers of the future'." Israel's Foreign Ministry has since apologized for the sexist oversight and confirmed that Israel does in fact have female entrepreneurs as well. (See WiCipedia: Orthodox Women Code & Pop Culture Tech Queens.)
A global study of 3,000 girls' access to mobile phones, sponsored by the Vodafone Foundation and Girl Effect, was an eye-opener this week. The "Real lives, real girls, connected" study assessed access and usage of mobile phones by girls in 25 countries, and found that "boys are one and a half times more likely to own a phone than girls." While 99% of girls in the US own a mobile phone, that number plummets to just 15% in many impoverished countries. The study also stresses that without access to resources, phone ownership is not permanent for many girls, as phones can break or be taken away by family members. Girls also may not have the tech literacy needed to learn how to use smartphones, especially with limited access to a device. Check out the full study here. (See WiCipedia: Int'l Day of the Girl & Sephora Shows the Ropes.)
Most of us are hyperaware that as technology evolves, our career options do too. Forbes published an article last week on how to advance your career as everything around you is rapidly changing, and we took heed. As technology innovation makes certain job categories obsolete, Forbes said our focus should turn to those Tweetables that we keep hearing over and over, yet should pay attention to nonetheless: keep learning new things and invest in your skillset. After all, the article concludes, "A reputation along with being a life-long learner will go a long way to landing you the next opportunity, regardless of technological disruption." (See DevOps Institute CEO: We're At 'Tech's Tipping Point'.)
Scott and Jamie are joined by special guest Mary Clark -- CMO of Synchronoss -- this week. Playing to some of Mary's many strengths, they focus on the relationship between operators and their customers, especially in the areas of product innovation and customer experience. Mary offers insights into how this stuff gets discussed at the top table and the challenges ...
QOS Networks works with enterprise organizations with the challenge of dispersed locations across the nation or the globe. With specialties around delivering and designing SD-WAN and network virtualization services, QOS helps companies have intelligence at their network edge.
With 'the talent' all on holiday we're left with Jamie and Ray for this week's installment. The dynamic duo both had a chat with a senior Ericsson bod about its cunning US 5G investment plans, and Jamie updates us on what Samsung is up to -- namely its AI efforts, 5G and a seemingly pointless Bixby. Lastly, Ray ponders the vacant Cisco position in its service ...
Cisco's top service provider executive is moving quickly to create value for carrier class software in a hardware-based business and helping her customers reach unheard of levels of automation in their networks. Watch this most recent conversation with Yvette Kanouff to find just how well Cisco's service provider business fits in with the rest of the company's ...
Technology can be learned, but critical thinking, decision making and verbal communication are the career-making skills that are transferable and crucial in a digital transformation, says Jennifer Kyriakakis, Matrixx Software's co-founder and VP of marketing.
Parallel Wireless is focused on making networks more flexible under the guidance of Co-Founder and VP of Development Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her thoughts on the industry's most game-changing technologies – past, present and future – as well as offering advice for other female founders with a great idea.
Heidi Westbrook, Fujitsu's director of ICP and North American Carrier Sales, shares the secrets to advancing in comms with a work/life balance in tact, including networking, self-advocacy, unapologetically pursuing the next step and more.
Service providers are refreshing their IMS and looking for real cloud native IMS functions, according to Micaela Giuhat, Metaswitch's VP of product management, Cloud Native Core, who shares her thoughts on everything from container-based approach to VNFs to her experiences and advice as a leading woman in comms.
At the Big Communications Event (BCE) 2018 event in Austin, Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology and Operations at AT&T, spoke about AT&T's path to 5G and the important role software plays. 5G will eventually have a significant impact on how businesses work and how they engage with their customers.
Executive Producer Janet Leahy, President of Arrow Solutions Kathy Boelter, CEO of Women of Wall Street Karen Ashworth Macfarlane and the Founder and CEO of Corporate Cowgirl Up Wendy Bohling join Women in Comms Director Sarah Thomas in Denver to discuss ways to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, help women advance and level the playing field.