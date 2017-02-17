WiCipedia: Diversity Fatigue & 'Unprotected' Minorities at Google

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Google slams diversity measures at the leadership level; fatigue sets in on the Valley; men's careers are nurtured more than women's; and more.
Interested in joining Women in Comms on our mission to champion change, empower women and redress the gender imbalance in the comms industry? Visit WiC online and get in touch to learn more about how you can become a member!
In the UK, gender imbalance at tech companies is very similar to what we see in the US. Channel Web interviewed Annabel Berry, CEO of cybersecurity consultancy Sapphire, who said that companies are more likely to want to support men's careers over women's careers because they think men won't take as many breaks from work as women will. She said, "I was at a women in tech event a couple of years ago where they quoted a report saying that there are more [tech] chief executives in the whole of Europe called 'John' or 'David' than there are women. That put it in perspective ... I think there is a natural tendency to move on or nurture men in their careers a little more than there is a tendency to nurture females, especially when you are just starting your career in your 20s and 30s. We should be nurturing and supporting the talent within our businesses, regardless of gender." (See WiC Panel: Societal Pressure Drives Diversity & Inclusion.)
Alphabet and Google are under fire this week as their diversity practices and policies are examined, The Washington Post explains. "Google employees and Alphabet investors want Alphabet's sustainability and diversity metrics to be tied to how much company executives make," the article states, yet a proposal for this change was voted down, and minorities at the company say they are feeling "unprotected." Others say the lack of diversity leadership has "impaired productivity and company culture" and has left workers "feeling unsafe and unable to do our work." (See 'Ladysplaining' Ex-Googler's Anti-Women Memo.)
From "mansplaining" to "gaslighting," our industry has no lack of incredibly specific terms. "Diversity fatigue" is the newest to enter our lexicon, says The LA Times. The term, born from "pushing for change for so many years and seeing so little of it," is setting in especially for diversity advocates in Silicon Valley, which is still predominately male and white. A survey of nearly 2,000 pro techies showed that the fatigue is felt across the board. "I'm calling it the Venn diagram of exhaustion," said Aubrey Blanche, head of diversity and inclusion at Atlassian, the enterprise software firm that commissioned the survey. "Everyone is exhausted for different reasons, but we're all exhausted." (See A Women in Comms Glossary.)
Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) is the latest tech company to offer a "returnship" option for women returning to work after a family leave. Reuters reports that the company, which is in total made up of 26% women (just 19% at the leadership level) wants to "tap into non-traditional talent pools." Returnship programs generally cater to women who are returning to work after caring for a new baby or elderly parent, though Microsoft is also offering a program catering to women who are not previously coming from a tech background. Microsoft's LEAP diversity initiative is "aimed at hiring women and minorities from unconventional backgrounds." The company is no stranger to discrimination lawsuits in the past few years, and seems to be trying to redeem itself. (See IBM, Microsoft Duke It Out Over Chief Diversity Hire.)
Parallel Wireless is focused on making networks more flexible under the guidance of Co-Founder and VP of Development Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her thoughts on the industry's most game-changing technologies – past, present and future – as well as offering advice for other female founders with a great idea.
Heidi Westbrook, Fujitsu's director of ICP and North American Carrier Sales, shares the secrets to advancing in comms with a work/life balance in tact, including networking, self-advocacy, unapologetically pursuing the next step and more.
Service providers are refreshing their IMS and looking for real cloud native IMS functions, according to Micaela Giuhat, Metaswitch's VP of product management, Cloud Native Core, who shares her thoughts on everything from container-based approach to VNFs to her experiences and advice as a leading woman in comms.
At the Big Communications Event (BCE) 2018 event in Austin, Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology and Operations at AT&T, spoke about AT&T's path to 5G and the important role software plays. 5G will eventually have a significant impact on how businesses work and how they engage with their customers.
Executive Producer Janet Leahy, President of Arrow Solutions Kathy Boelter, CEO of Women of Wall Street Karen Ashworth Macfarlane and the Founder and CEO of Corporate Cowgirl Up Wendy Bohling join Women in Comms Director Sarah Thomas in Denver to discuss ways to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, help women advance and level the playing field.
DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- Srilakshmi Valisammagari, senior technologist & strategist - SDN/NFV Innovations for Verizon, addresses the operators' efforts to deliver automation to enterprise customers via Verizon Service Designer. Valisammagari says Verizon Service Designer simplifies the process flow -- from service design to implementation to provisioning ...
Blind hiring, raising awareness, encouraging dialogue and ending binding arbitration agreements are a few ways the industry can thwart gender discrimination, says former Wall Street executive Karen MacFarlane, who saw first hand how pervasive it was in the financial industry.
Gender consultant and author Wendy Bohling shares her thoughts on why we need to create an atmosphere of transparency, authenticity and accountability to make sure the #metoo movement doesn't ultimately backfire.
Diversity of thought may be the most important in an industry that depends on innovation, according to Telstra COO and Tesla Board Member Robyn Denholm, who advises women to "just go for it" when it comes to building a career here.