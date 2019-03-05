WiCipedia: Data Bias in Space, #MeToo Backlash & Childhood Conditioning

More Blogs from WiCipedia

WiCipedia: Empty Restrooms, Mom 2.0 Summit & 'Brilliant Jerks' Culture (0) This week in our WiC roundup: Conference restroom lines show gender disparity; the best companies for millennial women; men in tech who committed sexual harassment or assault likely have big new jobs; and more.

WiCipedia: Ageism, Diversity Training & Tackling Algorithms (3) This week in our WiC roundup: Diversity training is on the rise; algorithm bias will be a thing of the past; ageism is biggest hurdle in tech hiring; and more.

WiCipedia: Hiring Diverse Employees & Creating Glass-Shattering Companies (0) This week in our WiC roundup: Microsoft employees out bad behavior over email; a new tool makes hiring diverse candidates a piece of cake; MacKenzie Bezos will be fourth-richest woman in world; and more.