WiCipedia: Crypto, Cannabis & Change

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: STEM students experience sexual harassment; a 14-year-old CEO; crypto and cannabis; and more.
Think you need a college education to start a tech company? Think again. Mercury News reports that 14-year-old Taarini Dang of San Jose, Calif., is the CEO of her own venture capital company, Dang Capital, and her startup, Million Champs. Both companies aim to get more young people -- specifically minorities -- involved in tech. Dang says she believes conditioning is the reason more women aren't involved in tech as adults, and that the pressure to focus on appearance is made a priority over work. "As a young child, Disney is so popular," Dang said. "We idolize these princesses, who are just sitting down and waiting for their Prince Charming. They don't talk or do anything of substance, and that's what young girls play with and are introduced to." (See WiCipedia: Apple's Diversity Dilemma & Women Have Tech Edge, Study Finds and A Man, a Mission & an Underwater Flashlight.)
14-Year-Old CEO Taarini Dang Takes Silicon Valley
In less uplifting news, Vice explains that based on a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, sexism and sexual harassment in STEM haven't gone anywhere. Of women studying science, 20% experience sexual harassment from peers and professors, while that number jumps up to more than 40% for women who are studying medicine. Research for the report began in 2016, and since then, the #MeToo movement has changed things a bit. As the Vice analysis states though, behavior hasn't changed as much as consequences have, and if you don't get caught, you don't pay for the crime. A massive cultural shift from the ground up is still needed to see change. (See WiCipedia: 'Perceived Gender Bias' & Google/YouTube CEOs on Diversity.)
In a Gender Manifesto flashback, a new essay by a University of Washington professor is proving controversial. "Why Women Don't Code" is Professor Stuart Reges's personal take on James Damore's Gender Manifesto and why women just aren't equipped to work in tech, according to Geekwire. "Don't attribute to oppression that which can be explained by free choice," he said. "People talk about the problem in tech, that there's not enough women in tech and they assume that it's because of oppression. I don't believe that. I believe that choice is more significant in explaining what's going on." (See 'Ladysplaining' Ex-Googler's Anti-Women Memo.)
Randi Zuckerberg, famed sister of Mark, has advice for women in tech that she admits isn't ideal: have a unisex first name. Quartz reports that the other Zuck has some additional advice for women: seek out new markets of the industry and get in on the ground floor. That's why she's currently investing in blockchain, cryptocurrency and cannabis, emerging fields "where gender bias has yet to fully crystalize the way it has in more established portions of the industry," the article explains. Zuckerberg says, "It's important to talk about how we catch women up in tech and how we get funding, but let's not miss the new boats that are setting out from the harbor, because that's an opportunity for everybody to get in on day one." (See WiCipedia: Trumpisms, Marriage Penalties & Back-to-School Inspo and WiCipedia: Cryptocurrency & a Sexism Code Word .)
A new study from Reveal and the Center for Employment Equity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows the (lack of) diversity still in play at Silicon Valley tech companies. Reveal explains that while companies are making efforts to diversify their staff, the issue really starts before applicants are even old enough to work and needs to be attacked at the early education level. The article also explains the excuse cycle that is so prevalent in large tech companies: "When it comes to diversity, companies often want to shift responsibility to others, according to Donald Tomaskovic-Devey, a sociology professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Center for Employment Equity.
'This is not something they do for any other part of the production process,' he said." (See WiCipedia: Diversity Fatigue & 'Unprotected' Minorities at Google.)
Technology can be learned, but critical thinking, decision making and verbal communication are the career-making skills that are transferable and crucial in a digital transformation, says Jennifer Kyriakakis, Matrixx Software's co-founder and VP of marketing.
Parallel Wireless is focused on making networks more flexible under the guidance of Co-Founder and VP of Development Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her thoughts on the industry's most game-changing technologies – past, present and future – as well as offering advice for other female founders with a great idea.
Heidi Westbrook, Fujitsu's director of ICP and North American Carrier Sales, shares the secrets to advancing in comms with a work/life balance in tact, including networking, self-advocacy, unapologetically pursuing the next step and more.
Service providers are refreshing their IMS and looking for real cloud native IMS functions, according to Micaela Giuhat, Metaswitch's VP of product management, Cloud Native Core, who shares her thoughts on everything from container-based approach to VNFs to her experiences and advice as a leading woman in comms.
At the Big Communications Event (BCE) 2018 event in Austin, Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology and Operations at AT&T, spoke about AT&T's path to 5G and the important role software plays. 5G will eventually have a significant impact on how businesses work and how they engage with their customers.
Executive Producer Janet Leahy, President of Arrow Solutions Kathy Boelter, CEO of Women of Wall Street Karen Ashworth Macfarlane and the Founder and CEO of Corporate Cowgirl Up Wendy Bohling join Women in Comms Director Sarah Thomas in Denver to discuss ways to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, help women advance and level the playing field.
DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- Srilakshmi Valisammagari, senior technologist & strategist - SDN/NFV Innovations for Verizon, addresses the operators' efforts to deliver automation to enterprise customers via Verizon Service Designer. Valisammagari says Verizon Service Designer simplifies the process flow -- from service design to implementation to provisioning ...
Blind hiring, raising awareness, encouraging dialogue and ending binding arbitration agreements are a few ways the industry can thwart gender discrimination, says former Wall Street executive Karen MacFarlane, who saw first hand how pervasive it was in the financial industry.
Gender consultant and author Wendy Bohling shares her thoughts on why we need to create an atmosphere of transparency, authenticity and accountability to make sure the #metoo movement doesn't ultimately backfire.