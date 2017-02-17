WiCipedia: Babies at Work, Raising Good Men & Kimmy Schmidt

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: How to raise good boys in the #MeToo era; Netflix lays on the startup jokes; babies on the Senate floor; and more.
C.H.E.R.Y.L., the 'Cybernetic Human Empathy Response Yuko/Lamp'
Taking your child to work might not be so out of the ordinary in your profession, but for Rebecca Slaughter, an FTC commissioner, bringing her eight-week-old baby to work is a first-of-its-kind event. The New York Times explains that Slaughter accepted the job on the agreement that her third child would be able to attend work with her. She told the NY Times, "I am tired. I don't feel superhuman. I feel like a mom who has a career about which she cares very much and a family about which she cares very much. And I'm trying to navigate the two." This news follows on the heels of Illinois Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth bringing her newborn baby onto the Senate floor to cast a vote, CNN reports. This was -- amazingly -- the first time this had happened before, as a law was just passed to allow newborns of Senators onto the floor during votes. (See WiCipedia: Programmer Motivators, Affordable Childcare & All-Female Panels and GSMA Catches Flack for MWC Babygate .)
Making Herstory
The recent #MeToo headlines have had many parents of young boys questioning how to raise little humans who believe in equality. An article in The New York Times spotlights how to do so. The problem is, it's not that simple; this is a societal problem, and goes way beyond what we tell our own children. Still, since we can't control everyone, here are psychologist and sex stereotyping expert Peter Glick's suggestions for raising boys who will grow up to be good people:
Abandon chivalry: While this one might be surprising, "the idea that women should be cherished and put on pedestals fosters what's known as benevolent sexism, which subtly demeans women as fragile and less competent. It reinforces a sexual script in which a man takes charge while a woman remains passive," Glick says.
Encourage empathy: Teach boys to understand how girls will feel if they are objectified or harassed.
Swap chores: Gendered chores aren't doing anyone any good.
Keep talking: Boys are taught to be strong and silent, but talking is the key to openness and confidence.
A new podcast from Hart Energy focuses on women who work in the energy field, Oil and Gas Investor reports. The second in the series focuses on Melody Meyer, president of Melody Meyer Energy, and Regina Mayor, global and US energy sector leader for KPMG LLP, as they share their career experiences being one of very few women in their field -- Fortune reports that energy and oil/gas has the lowest male to female ratio of nearly any industry. Meyer and Mayor discuss their love of their work, how a military background prepared Mayor for workplace challenges, the bias they experience along the way and why there's such a great need for diversity in the workplace. You can listen to the full podcast here. (See WiCipedia: Breaking Biases & Squashing Self-Limiting Fear.)
Heidi Westbrook, Fujitsu's director of ICP and North American Carrier Sales, shares the secrets to advancing in comms with a work/life balance in tact, including networking, self-advocacy, unapologetically pursuing the next step and more.
Service providers are refreshing their IMS and looking for real cloud native IMS functions, according to Micaela Giuhat, Metaswitch's VP of product management, Cloud Native Core, who shares her thoughts on everything from container-based approach to VNFs to her experiences and advice as a leading woman in comms.
At the Big Communications Event (BCE) 2018 event in Austin, Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology and Operations at AT&T, spoke about AT&T's path to 5G and the important role software plays. 5G will eventually have a significant impact on how businesses work and how they engage with their customers.
Executive Producer Janet Leahy, President of Arrow Solutions Kathy Boelter, CEO of Women of Wall Street Karen Ashworth Macfarlane and the Founder and CEO of Corporate Cowgirl Up Wendy Bohling join Women in Comms Director Sarah Thomas in Denver to discuss ways to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, help women advance and level the playing field.
DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- Srilakshmi Valisammagari, senior technologist & strategist - SDN/NFV Innovations for Verizon, addresses the operators' efforts to deliver automation to enterprise customers via Verizon Service Designer. Valisammagari says Verizon Service Designer simplifies the process flow -- from service design to implementation to provisioning ...
Blind hiring, raising awareness, encouraging dialogue and ending binding arbitration agreements are a few ways the industry can thwart gender discrimination, says former Wall Street executive Karen MacFarlane, who saw first hand how pervasive it was in the financial industry.
Gender consultant and author Wendy Bohling shares her thoughts on why we need to create an atmosphere of transparency, authenticity and accountability to make sure the #metoo movement doesn't ultimately backfire.
Diversity of thought may be the most important in an industry that depends on innovation, according to Telstra COO and Tesla Board Member Robyn Denholm, who advises women to "just go for it" when it comes to building a career here.
KANSAS CITY -- Light Reading's Mari Silbey interviews New Orleans CIO Kimberly LaGrue about investing in the city's network infrastructure and how broadband will form the foundation for smart city initiatives in the future. The interview takes place during the Smart Cities, Dumb Pipes ...