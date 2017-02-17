WiCipedia: Are Fembots a Boon or Bane for WiT?

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Fembots 2.0; Google's diversity battles; women's voices aren't heard; and more.
Think all the fancy virtual assistants clogging our devices are a tech boon? Think again when it comes to women in tech.
Autodesk Inc. 's Ava -- the list goes on -- are basically fembots who cater to the user's every need, The Financial Times (subscription required) says. Or are they? Ava was created by a woman who was part of a majority female team. Rachael Rekart, director of machine assistance at Autodesk, said that "the new breed of artificially intelligent women such as Ava [embodies] female empowerment," because of their whip-smart, able-to-answer-any-question-in-under-three-seconds skills. She's also a double minority, "even though research suggested the company's typically white male customers would have preferred a Caucasian." So it's hard to tell whether these version 2.0 fembots are a blessing or a curse for women in tech, but like everything else in tech, we think some balance might be a good thing. (See WiCipedia: Dongles, SXSW & Marital Status Bias.)
However, outside of Google, black women in tech are making strides -- albeit small ones. CNN Money reports that "the number of black women who have founded tech startups has more than doubled since 2016," which brings the number to 4% of entrepreneurs in the US. Funding has also increased a whopping 500%; unfortunately that still only brings the average amount raised to a mere $42,000. These stats come from a digitalundivided study called Project Diane, which tracks the progress of black female founders. (See WiCipedia: Moms as Breadwinners & Black Panther a Win for WiT.)
A fascinating diversity survey from Dice deduced that "62% of women found their ideas were ignored until repeated by men." Mic explains that the study also found that 63% of women did not expect the situation to get any better. Of the 40- to 50-year old demographic surveyed, 76% experienced ageism in tech roles, and of those surveyed who identified as LGBTQ, 40% experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation. (See IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations and WiC Panel: The Upside of Sexism Scandals.)
