WiC Leading Lights 2018 Finalists: Female Tech Pioneer of the Year

The 2018 finalist list for the Hedy Lamarr Female Tech Pioneer of the Year was both cable heavy and heavy-hitter heavy. Even if you don't know the names of the women who made the list, you definitely know the technologies they are responsible for, many of which are already changing the game in the comms industry.

These five women are leading the way in cable broadband, open source, optical networking, video services and more. They are shaping today's networks and services and building the technologies to prepare them for the tomorrow's. They're responsible for a number of industry firsts in the past year -- new services, network technologies and big M&A -- and they're names you'll want to know as the innovation shows no signs of slowing.

Now, on to the finalists...

Dr. Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, Distinguished Technologist, CableLabs

Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification, more commonly known as DOCSIS 3.1, and its latest update, Full Duplex DOCSIS, has been a critical innovation for the cable industry in the past year, as it improves high speed Internet access to homes and businesses. CableLabs Distinguished Technologist Dr. Jennifer Andreoli-Fang has been instrumental to the launch of both. Andreoli-Fang has had an incredible influence on both the cable broadband and wireless industries through her work on unlicensed mobile technologies, LTE and cable WiFi.

In addition to DOCSIS, Andreoli-Fang has spent the past year spearheading the Low Latency Mobile Backhaul Project. She developed technology that improves the latency on cable data networks to ensure a seamless user experience at the cell edge when cable is used as mobile backhaul. The technology, still in development today, will be deployable next year in time for the first 5G deployments, alongside an expected influx in 4G small cells.

As part of this project, and the many others she's involved with, Andreoli-Fang has been granted several patents in the past year, bringing her lifetime total to 49... and counting.

Darcy Antonellis, CEO, Vubiquity

There are 224 million reasons former Warner Bros President Technical Operations and CTO and CEO of Vubiquity Inc. Darcy Antonelli is a finalist in the Tech Pioneer of the Year category. Okay, $224 million is the price tag she garnered for the sale of Vubuiqity to Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX) in January of this year, but the technology and business she's built is equally as impressive as the sale.

Vubiquity works with more than 600 content owners to provide premium content services and video to more than 100 million customers across 120 countries and in 80 languages. The company is at the heart of the trend of operators adding content to their offerings. Vubiquity lets large distributors acquire new content, expand their offerings and outsource functions and it helps emerging distributors deliver end-to-end content services while offloading their IT and operations in a managed services model. Antonellis also convinced the cable and broadband world to bring gaming, local language programming and more over-the-top content to their platforms.

Now a part of Amdocs, Antonellis is helping build the Amdocs Media group and is bringing her video expertise to the communications world.

