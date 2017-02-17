& cplSiteName &
Why Telstra's COO Thinks Diversity of Thought Matters Most

4/4/2018
Diversity of thought may be the most important in an industry that depends on innovation, according to Telstra COO and Tesla Board Member Robyn Denholm, who advises women to "just go for it" when it comes to building a career here.
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
LRTV Documentaries
New Orleans: Unique in Jazz, Coastline & Broadband
4|3|18   |     |   (0) comments

KANSAS CITY -- Light Reading's Mari Silbey interviews New Orleans CIO Kimberly LaGrue about investing in the city's network infrastructure and how broadband will form the foundation for smart city initiatives in the future. The interview takes place during the Smart Cities, Dumb Pipes ...
LRTV Documentaries
Come to BCE 2018: It's a Smart Move
4|2|18   |   01:24   |   (0) comments

Among the many great reasons to join us at BCE 2018 in Austin, Texas, are the educational workshops, panels and show floor demos.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Small Cell Forum CEO: Women on Boards Set the Tone
3|28|18   |   4:07   |   (0) comments

Female representation on company boards can set the tone for company culture and help companies perform better, but there's still few women on boards, Small Cell Forum CEO Sue Monahan tells Light Reading.
Shades of Ray
Why You Need to Join Me in Austin for BCE
3|27|18   |     |   (0) comments

Austin, Texas, is the place to be May 14-16 when Light Reading will host BCE 2018 and dig deep into automation, security, machine learning, the impact of open source, intent-based networking, 'the edge', SD-WAN, IoT and more... oh, and hand out some awards and have the industry's best party (with live music) too. Join me – you'll be glad you did!
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
E&Y Partner Talks Customer Centricity, Culture & Comfort
3|21|18   |   7:55   |   (1) comment

Technology is the easy part of transformation, Janet Balis, a partner and global advisory leader for Ernst & Young's Media & Entertainment division, tells Light Reading. Coexistence, culture, diversity, inclusion and a sense of purpose also play a critical role.
LRTV Documentaries
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Virtually Interesting
3|14|18   |     |   (0) comments

Iain, Jamie and Scott move on from the rigors of MWC by reflecting on some of the conversations they had in Barcelona about how much progress we have made with NFV. The answer seems to vary wildly according to who you speak to and it seems clear that industry consensus remains elusive. Jamie then talks us through some of the highlights of the next version of ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Matrixx Software Founder: Digital Transformation Lends Itself to Diversification
3|14|18   |   4:00   |   (1) comment

Matrixx Software Founder and VP of Marketing, Jennifer Kyriakakis, explains why digital transformation goes hand-in-hand with diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Jennifer shares how Matrixx Software has made both a priority.
LRTV Interviews
Susan Johnson & Her Career Acceleration in AT&T
2|28|18   |     |   (0) comments

Susan Johnson, SVP Global Supply Chain of AT&T, discusses her leadership strategy and how her background in investment banking prepared her for a career in the telecom industry. Susan also talks about lessons learned from the different roles she has held at AT&T over the course of her career.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2018: Ovum IDs the IoT Hotspots
2|13|18   |   06:53   |   (2) comments

Ovum's Head of IoT, Alexandra Rehak, uncovers the hot IoT topics for MWC, including LPWAN commercialization, use cases for 5G, the use of artificial intelligence in IoT deployments and more.
Shades of Ray
It's Time to Enter the Leading Lights
2|9|18   |   01:03   |   (0) comments

If your company excelled during the past year, you need to be submitting your entry for this year's Leading Lights awards. Get the full details by clicking on this link.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2018: Facing the Millennial Challenge
2|7|18   |   03:39   |   (0) comments

Ovum analyst Camille Mendler explains why the tech and mobile industries need to focus on delivering enterprise solutions that can be understood and used by anyone as the millennial generation begins to comprise the majority of the workforce.