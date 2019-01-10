Undeterred, More Women Are Applying for Technical Roles Each Year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Handshake, the leading career community for college students in the U.S., released a study today on women students and recent graduates applying for software engineering and development jobs. Timed in advance of this year's Grace Hopper Celebration, the world's largest gathering of women technologists, the Handshake study seeks to assess progress in bridging the gender gap in technology roles. The study is based on an analysis of data provided by more than 100,000 women who applied for a job on the Handshake platform between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. While women continue to be underrepresented across STEM majors, this does not inhibit a growing number from applying to engineering and developer roles. The study revealed that over a third of applicants (35 percent) to software engineering and developer roles majored in non-STEM-related subjects. Despite some women not having a STEM degree, over half of all women applicants for software positions listed on their resume a technical expertise such as Java, Python, SQL, and Data Analysis.

The results showed that many more women are applying to software engineering and developer positions than the previous year, specifically:

72 percent more women applied for roles as Software Developers and Engineers;

85 percent more women applied for roles as Data Scientists and;

227 percent more women applied for roles as Data Engineers.

The study also identified that recent women graduates are most drawn to businesses that have: inspiring leadership; a supportive culture; managers who serve as mentors; and, work that is impactful. Cisco was the leader in attracting the highest percentage of applications from women, followed by Wayfair, Microsoft and Oracle, Dropbox and Adobe Systems.

New York topped the list of cities attracting the most applications from recent women graduates seeking work in the internet and software industry, followed by San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Boston.

"By no means have the challenges facing women entering the tech workforce disappeared, but this survey's results suggest an encouraging trend with women remaining undeterred and persevering despite the obstacles," said Christine Cruzvergara, Vice President of Higher Education and Student Success at Handshake. "The results serve as further inspiration for us as we work in conjunction with our university and employer partners to help connect women with opportunities that will make impactful change in their lives and in society at large."

As part of its presence at Grace Hopper, on October 1, Handshake will be co-hosting a roundtable panel with IBM to share insights and emerging trends supporting the recruitment and retention of best-fit women technologists and other underrepresented groups.

Last month, Handshake announced it had opened access to its platform to every undergraduate student attending a four-year university nationwide. Previously accessible to students at one of Handshake's over 800 partner universities, the news welcomed all college students across the country, helping advance Handshake's mission to democratize job opportunity regardless of the college attended.

