Podcast: Mentors, Sponsors & Tall Poppies

Phil Harvey
6/10/2019
Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser joins the podcast to discuss some of the insights and helpful advice she's heard while doing interviews for Light Reading's Women in Comms content series.

Light Reading's Women in Comms page, in case you haven't been watching, includes frequent interviews by Ziser, as well as the weekly WiCipedia roundup of news items. WiCipedia, compiled by Eryn Leavens, has been running nearly non-stop for three years.

In this podcast, Ziser defines and discusses "tall poppy syndrome" and shares what she's reported about how women stay out of their own (and one another's) way, while working to change people's inaccurate perceptions of their work, their motivations, etc., in the telecom industry.

Before getting into the main topic, we quickly review what Kelsey's working on over at The 5G Exchange -- a vetted educational resource for industry info about 5G technologies, case studies, opinions and other resources.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

