Parallel Wireless Founder Reflects on Tech

6/13/2018
Parallel Wireless is focused on making networks more flexible under the guidance of Co-Founder and VP of Development Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her thoughts on the industry's most game-changing technologies – past, present and future – as well as offers advice for other female founders with a great idea.
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Parallel Wireless Founder Reflects on Tech
6|13|18   |   6:52   |   (0) comments

Parallel Wireless is focused on making networks more flexible under the guidance of Co-Founder and VP of Development Kaitki Agarwal, who shares her thoughts on the industry's most game-changing technologies – past, present and future – as well as offers advice for other female founders with a great idea.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Sales Director: Be Your Own Champion
6|6|18   |   3:59   |   (0) comments

Heidi Westbrook, Fujitsu's director of ICP and North American Carrier Sales, shares the secrets to advancing in comms with a work/life balance in tact, including networking, self-advocacy, unapologetically pursuing the next step and more.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Infinera's Treseder: Be Seen, Be Heard, Be Decisive
5|30|18   |   6:50   |   (0) comments

Lori Treseder, director of mechanical engineering at Infinera, discusses everything from improving power in the data center to empowering young women to pursue technical careers in the comms industry.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Metaswitch VP Talks IMS & Career Refreshes
5|23|18   |   5:12   |   (0) comments

Service providers are refreshing their IMS and looking for real cloud native IMS functions, according to Micaela Giuhat, Metaswitch's VP of product management, Cloud Native Core, who shares her thoughts on everything from container-based approach to VNFs to her experiences and advice as a leading woman in comms.
LRTV Documentaries
AT&T's BCE Keynote: 5G & SDN Worlds Colliding
5|17|18   |   18:07   |   (0) comments

At the Big Communications Event (BCE) 2018 event in Austin, Melissa Arnoldi, president of Technology and Operations at AT&T, spoke about AT&T's path to 5G and the important role software plays. 5G will eventually have a significant impact on how businesses work and how they engage with their customers.
LRTV Documentaries
Leading Lights 2018
5|15|18   |   2:32   |   (0) comments

A recap of the 14th annual Leading Lights Awards in Austin, TX. Congratulations to all the winners!
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
WiC Panel: Combatting Sexual Harassment in Denver
5|2|18   |   1:04:19   |   (1) comment

Executive Producer Janet Leahy, President of Arrow Solutions Kathy Boelter, CEO of Women of Wall Street Karen Ashworth Macfarlane and the Founder and CEO of Corporate Cowgirl Up Wendy Bohling join Women in Comms Director Sarah Thomas in Denver to discuss ways to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, help women advance and level the playing field.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Hollywood Producer Talks Cosby, Caution & Cable
4|25|18   |   5:16   |   (0) comments

Executive Producer Janet Leahy shares her story with WiC, offers advice for the cable industry to better support women and gives us a sneak preview of what she's working on next.
LRTV Documentaries
Verizon on Drag & Drop Automation
4|23|18   |   03:40   |   (0) comments

DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- Srilakshmi Valisammagari, senior technologist & strategist - SDN/NFV Innovations for Verizon, addresses the operators' efforts to deliver automation to enterprise customers via Verizon Service Designer. Valisammagari says Verizon Service Designer simplifies the process flow -- from service design to implementation to provisioning ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Women of Wall Street CEO Offers Discrimination Solutions
4|18|18   |   6:15   |   (0) comments

Blind hiring, raising awareness, encouraging dialogue and ending binding arbitration agreements are a few ways the industry can thwart gender discrimination, says former Wall Street executive Karen MacFarlane, who saw first hand how pervasive it was in the financial industry.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Bohling: Have the Conversation to End Harassment
4|11|18   |   5:05   |   (0) comments

Gender consultant and author Wendy Bohling shares her thoughts on why we need to create an atmosphere of transparency, authenticity and accountability to make sure the #metoo movement doesn't ultimately backfire.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Why Telstra's COO Thinks Diversity of Thought Matters Most
4|4|18   |   6:09   |   (0) comments

Diversity of thought may be the most important in an industry that depends on innovation, according to Telstra COO and Tesla Board Member Robyn Denholm, who advises women to "just go for it" when it comes to building a career here.