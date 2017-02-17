& cplSiteName &
Matrixx Software Founder: Digital Transformation Lends Itself to Diversification

3/14/2018
Matrixx Software Founder and VP of Marketing, Jennifer Kyriakakis, explains why digital transformation goes hand-in-hand with diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Jennifer shares how Matrixx Software has made both a priority.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
3|14|18   |   4:00   |   (2) comments

LRTV Interviews
Susan Johnson & Her Career Acceleration in AT&T
2|28|18   |     |   (0) comments

Susan Johnson, SVP Global Supply Chain of AT&T, discusses her leadership strategy and how her background in investment banking prepared her for a career in the telecom industry. Susan also talks about lessons learned from the different roles she has held at AT&T over the course of her career.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2018: Ovum IDs the IoT Hotspots
2|13|18   |   06:53   |   (2) comments

Ovum's Head of IoT, Alexandra Rehak, uncovers the hot IoT topics for MWC, including LPWAN commercialization, use cases for 5G, the use of artificial intelligence in IoT deployments and more.
Shades of Ray
It's Time to Enter the Leading Lights
2|9|18   |   01:03   |   (0) comments

If your company excelled during the past year, you need to be submitting your entry for this year's Leading Lights awards. Get the full details by clicking on this link.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2018: Facing the Millennial Challenge
2|7|18   |   03:39   |   (0) comments

Ovum analyst Camille Mendler explains why the tech and mobile industries need to focus on delivering enterprise solutions that can be understood and used by anyone as the millennial generation begins to comprise the majority of the workforce.
LRTV Documentaries
What They Should Be Talking About at Davos
1|25|18   |   01:54   |   (0) comments

World leaders, billionaire business execs and tech industry leaders are at Davos for the World Economic Forum. Unfortunately for them, we couldn't make it, but, as Dan Allen contends, two important news stories from Spain this week demonstrated the growing tech-jobs disconnect now common the world over and highlighted what those at the forum should be ...
LRTV Documentaries
Cisco at CES: Creating the Self-Managing Network
1|16|18   |   05:44   |   (0) comments

Forget the self-driving car, Cisco is aiming for the self-managed network – one where machine learning and automation propel both innovation and efficiency. At CES, Cisco SVP and GM of the service provider business Yvette Kanouff talks about how operators can transition toward more automated operations, and also why the annual consumer electronics show is ...
LRTV Interviews
What Cable's Ethernet Gains Mean
12|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

NEW YORK, 11/30/2017 – Vertical Systems Research Director Erin Dunne examines the impact of cable's continuing share gains in the Ethernet services market and entrance into the SD-WAN market.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Boingo & Sprint: Take Challenges Head-On
12|20|17   |   07:49   |   (0) comments

PRAGUE -- Lauren de la Fuente, vice president of marketing and communications at Boingo Wireless, and Terri Reintjes, director of architecture strategy at Sprint, reflect on how their experience as women in the telecom industry has changed over the last 30 years and where there's still room for improvement -- whether it's in supporting more diverse teams or ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Skilled Women Can Fuel Tech Growth
12|4|17   |   04:36   |   (1) comment

LONDON, 12/4/2017 – There are skill shortages in many emerging technology areas, such as artificial intelligence, notes Carolyn Dawson, managing director of the TMT unit for KNect 365, an Informa business. Attracting and training more women to the tech field will help the industry grow faster and better explore a broader range of possibilities. Dawson heads the ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Sigma's Michel: Digital Economy Demands Inclusion
11|28|17   |   10:46   |   (0) comments

In a digital economy, a company's success is based on its relationship with the end user and the experience that customer has in using a product or service, says Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel, speaking as a panelist at Light Reading's Women in Communications luncheon in London earlier this month. A male-dominated environment will miss out on key aspects of ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Equinix CMO: Embrace the Edge of Your Comfort Zone
11|22|17   |   05:45   |   (1) comment

DENVER -- The tech industry is a vibrant, fast-paced place to be, but the industry could benefit from institutional changes to support more diversity, says Equinix CMO Sara Baack. Recent scandals have brought to light the need for more diversity, and Baack hopes this increased visibility will be the impetus for lasting change. In leadership, Baack encourages her ...