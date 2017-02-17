|
Matrixx Software Founder: Digital Transformation Lends Itself to Diversification
3/14/2018
Matrixx Software Founder and VP of Marketing, Jennifer Kyriakakis, explains why digital transformation goes hand-in-hand with diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Jennifer shares how Matrixx Software has made both a priority.
