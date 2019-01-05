& cplSiteName &

Marsh Reveals Winners of Inaugural All-Women Hackathon

5/1/2019
NEW YORK -- Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk adviser, today announced the winners of its inaugural #ReWRITE all-women risk and insurance hackathon event held earlier this month in New York and Phoenix.

Representing “Team Breeze,” graduate students Paulina Barragán, Jing Li, and Xinyi Qian took home first place and the $25,000 prize for their small business recommendation engine prototype. The platform offers personalized insurance and risk management solutions using real-time data and unique preferences.

Teams “iInsure” and “Marshmallow” tied for runner up and will each receive a $15,000 award for their prototypes: a comprehensive insurance coverage marketplace powered by data aggregation and an artificial intelligence (AI) risk and insurance advisory chatbot, respectively. Marsh’s #ReWRITE hackathon attracted 60 women from leading universities and businesses who competed on April 6-7 to solve for risk management challenges using emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, and the Internet of Things.

Prototypes were judged by a panel of insurance and technology leaders based on their innovation, technical solution, practicality, and potential impact on the industry. All entries now will be evaluated in Marsh Digital Labs for potential future development.

