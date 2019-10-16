& cplSiteName &
Fujitsu's Taylor: 5G Investment Creates New Jobs for Women in Comms

10/16/2019
Dashella Taylor, director of the Optical Business Unit for Fujitsu, explains how wireless providers' investment of billions of dollars on 5G network infrastructure will lay the foundation for many new job opportunities for women in comms. Taylor says new positions will arise for women willing to expand their technical skills in areas such as network automation, security protocol, cloud-based computing and more. She also addresses Fujitsu's internal efforts to support women in comms such as the Women's Innovative Network (WIN), which provides personal development opportunities, support for women in STEM and opportunities for community outreach.
