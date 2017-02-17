Cox Named No. 13 on Diversity Inc. 2018 Top 50 Companies List

& cplSiteName &

ATLANTA -- Cox Communications earned the No. 13 spot on the DiversityInc 2018 Top 50 Companies list, the company’s 13th time to be recognized among the nation’s corporate diversity leaders. Cox has been ranked No. 18 the past two years.

Cox was also specifically recognized for its leadership in Supplier Diversity, Mentoring and Diversity Councils.

“We are committed to having a diverse workforce which enables us to compete and grow. Our employees know that we embrace and foster an environment that builds on the unique talents that come from a variety of people and perspectives,” said Pat Esser, president, Cox Communications.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. Cox first appeared on the list in 2006.

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

DiversityInc’s extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year’s competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc’s data scientists.

“Cox employees should be proud of their current and longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion as we continue to push to embed it into every aspect of our business,” said LeVoyd Carter, executive director of diversity and inclusion, Cox Communications.

