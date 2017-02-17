Comcast Contributes $100K to Latinas in Tech

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Comcast NBCUniversal is contributing $100,000 to Latinas in Tech (LiT), a non-profit organization with the mission to connect, support and empower Latina women working in the technology industry. The Comcast investment will support the creation and execution of programs that assist Latinas working in or pursuing careers in the technology industry—from a mentoring program to an exclusive Career Hub— as part of both Comcast NBCUniversal and Latinas in Tech ongoing commitment and dedication to develop a more diverse and inclusive technology industry workforce.

LiT is an organization comprised of more than 2,000 women, representing over 50 of the top technology companies in Silicon Valley, with an additional five chapters in Sacramento, Los Angeles, Austin, Mexico City, and New York City. LiT is focused on empowering women throughout their professional journeys and offering support, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Comcast’s investment will go toward:

Building a robust online Career Hub that will serve as an exclusive recruitment tool between partner technology companies and LiT members



Mentoring programs to foster the advancement of Latinas in technology careers



Providing hands-on leadership workshops and online professional development opportunities



Supporting LiT’s Annual Summit, which brings together more than 300 Latinas in tech and top technology and industry leaders



Hosting monthly networking Meetups

“Latinas in Tech’s mission aligns perfectly with Comcast’s commitment to investing our resources in ways that help communities realize the transformative potential of media and technology to solve problems, improve lives and to create opportunity. Comcast is proud to partner and invest in Latinas in Tech for their ongoing strategic focus on empowering and educating Latinas,” said John Gauder, Regional Vice President of Comcast’s California region. “We believe this investment will help create a more diverse workforce in the technology industry.”

“We are extremely grateful to receive this contribution from Comcast, a longtime ally that has recognized women of all backgrounds and worked to support and empower them,” said Gretel Perera, co-founder of LiT. “Our partnership with Comcast will allow us to further advance Latinas in Tech’s mission of empowering Latinas working in tech, while having a direct impact in increasing diversity in the tech industry. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Comcast as we implement these programs together.”

The Latinas in Tech and Comcast partnership will kick off at LiT’s inaugural “LiT Recruit” event on May 23 in San Francisco, a Speed Recruiting and Mentoring Event featuring ten top tech companies that will connect with Latinas in Tech members to share career advice and discuss job opportunities. The event will take place on May 23 at III Minna located at 111 Minna St. in San Francisco from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

During this launch event, LiT will unveil the new Latinas in Tech Career Hub—a pilot recruitment website with tools and resources for tech companies to connect with Latinas seeking new opportunities. Latinas in Tech is working closely with human resources leaders from a number of leading tech companies, including Comcast. Having direct input from hiring managers at top technology companies will ensure the Career Hub can maximize its effectiveness for the advancement of Latinas in tech.

