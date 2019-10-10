AWIP Launches NYC Chapter to Bridge the Gender Leadership Gap in Tech

NEW YORK CITY -- Advancing Women in Product (AWIP), the organization aiming to bridge the diversity gap for technology leaders by empowering high-potential female product and tech leaders through equality of opportunity, today announced the launch of a new chapter in New York City. This chapter will offer skill-based training, executive mentorships, networking opportunities and career development programming to help women and other underrepresented groups bridge the leadership divide in tech.

“AWIP is committed to increasing workplace diversity by propelling more female product and tech leaders to the next level and supporting them with the tools they need to land leadership roles,” said Nancy Wang, CEO and co-founder of AWIP. “Through education, training and mentorship, we want to empower our members to change the current status quo in the industry and leave their mark on the thriving NYC tech scene.”

Since launching the first chapter in San Francisco in 2017, AWIP has grown to more than 12,000 members worldwide with chapters in San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, London, and Paris. The AWIP NYC Chapter will offer a broad range of resources to create a thriving tech community focused on increasing representation of women and other underrepresented groups in leadership roles. The chapter will host multiple events featuring tech leaders from NYC, as well as mentoring circles and skills-based workshops to help members build key product leadership skills.

“Diversity thrives in New York City, and AWIP’s commitment to inclusion aligns perfectly with that culture,” said Jackie DeJesse, AWIP NYC Programming Lead. “Our local chapter will foster a community where women and their allies can find mentors, develop a network and ultimately help them advance their careers.”

The AWIP NYC chapter will host a panel discussion, “Contrasting PM Disciplines Between Coasts,” followed by a Q&A session and networking event sponsored by Domio. The panel AWIP will have panelists share their personal product management journeys and actionable take-aways on what it means to build products for a bicoastal or national audience.