& cplSiteName &

Uniti Confident Windstream Will Navigate Bankruptcy Gauntlet

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/27/2019
50%
50%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) commented today on the commencement of voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code by Windstream Holdings, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries (“Windstream”) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Windstream is Uniti’s largest customer and tenant under a master lease agreement. In a press release issued February 25, 2019, Windstream indicated it has secured $1 billion of debtor-in-possession financing, expects to continue operating in the normal course of business, and intends to pay vendors in full for all goods received and services provided to Windstream after the filing date.

Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti, commented, “We continue to closely monitor Windstream’s situation, and believe it will successfully navigate through the reorganization process. We were pleased to see Windstream state its intent to continue operations in the ordinary course and pay in full its service providers. We are also encouraged by the Federal Communications Commission’s (“FCC”) recent statement regarding the importance of Windstream’s continued service to its customers, and the FCC’s focus on the importance that federal funds provided to Windstream are put to their appropriate use. We believe access by Windstream to Uniti’s network remains critical to Windstream’s operations and ability to serve those customers.”

Mr. Gunderman continued, “Uniti remains focused on the operations of each of our business segments and serving the interests of our stockholders, our employees, our customers, and our other partners.”

Uniti Group

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Accelerate Digital Transformation With Platform & Intelligence
By Bill Tang, President, Global Technical Service, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics