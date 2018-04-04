SDOs Collaborate on Certification Standards

& cplSiteName &

4/10/2018
LOS ANGELES -- MEF is pleased to announce the introduction of the new MEF SDN/NFV professional certification developed in collaboration with the Linux Foundation and ETSI. Available globally in beta release format, MEF-SDN/NFV is the first industry-wide certification that validates professionals’ knowledge, skills, and abilities in the domains of software defined networking and network functions virtualization. MEF now offers three certifications as part of a comprehensive Professional Certification Framework. These include the MEF-SDN/NFV, MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (MEF-CECP), and MEF Network Foundations (MEF-NF) certifications. Individuals who obtain all three of these certifications qualify for the coveted MEF Network Expert certification.

Industry professionals may register on the MEF Web site for the MEF SDN/NFV, MEF-CECP, and MEF-NF certification exams. The MEF-SDN/NFV exam is available in beta format for a discounted price of $210 (50% savings) for a very limited time, until the select number of exams are completed. The beta exam retains full validity as a MEF certification and helps to confirm its rigorous statistical accuracy. MEF Accredited Training Providers can make the final preparations to their training materials following the completion of the beta exam period, which will then allow formal training to begin as well.

"The MEF-SDN/NFV certification exam builds upon our experience in certifying more than 5,700 professionals from 440 companies worldwide and incorporates input from top SDN and NFV experts from the Linux Foundation, ETSI, and other organizations," said Rick Bauer, Director of Certification, MEF. "We appreciate the support we have received from our industry partners in developing this highly requested professional certification."

"Our own research has demonstrated that networking skills are amongst the most in demand by hiring managers, and employers are increasingly looking to hire certified professionals," said Clyde Seepersad, General Manager, Training & Certification, Linux Foundation, "That is one reason we are pleased to support the initiative by MEF to provide a robust certification for SDN and NFV. This effort will help networking professionals demonstrate their skills in these technologies, which are crucial components of the overall Linux Foundation Networking project portfolio, while helping employers identify qualified talent."

"ETSI welcomes the MEF NFV skill certification initiative. This will encourage formal skills development as well raise awareness of the important role of standards in the evolution of NFV technologies and operations," said Don Clarke, Chair of the ETSI NFV NOC working group.

The MEF Professional Certification Framework is designed to create a global ecosystem of certified professionals with leading-edge skills required to support agile, assured, and orchestrated MEF 3.0 services for the digital economy. Currently available and planned professional certifications will cover the concepts and skills needed to build automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), SDN, NFV, and CE. Development of these advanced networks will accelerate the worldwide transition to dynamic services that provide user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.

The MEF Professional Certification Framework includes certifications at the Essential Level, and Professional Level, where there are separate certifications for Carrier Ethernet and SDN-NFV, and certifications coming for network automation and network security.

MEF

