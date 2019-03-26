SCTE-ISBE Launches Critical Facilities Course

& cplSiteName &

EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced the launch of a multi-faceted VirtuLearn Critical Facilities course that is intended to prepare technical workforces to support the changing role of headends and data centers in cable network footprints.

The course, which is available online at https://www.scte.org/criticalfacilities or via an instructor-led onsite boot camp, provides in-depth instruction for current and prospective engineering and technical operations professionals across six disciplines: Critical Facilities; Critical Infrastructure; Cooling; Powering; Disaster Recovery; and Greener Facilities.

“As we evolve our networks to serve the growing needs of our customers, we’re continuously looking for ways to make our network facilities smarter, faster and more efficient,” said Sherita Ceasar, senior vice president, technology environments and strategy for Comcast Cable. “This Critical Facilities curriculum is a valuable tool for current and future workforce professionals seeking to support that evolution and achieve the highest possible levels of operational readiness.”

Enrollment in the Critical Facilities course includes: access to in-depth interactive VirtuLearn eBook modules; interactive VirtuLearn LightningMod microlessons; and confirmation of learning of the course of discipline. Those who complete the full course will receive a completion certificate and four recertification units toward SCTE•ISBE recertification renewal. Learners also can take, and earn course completion certificates and recertification units for, individual modules.

