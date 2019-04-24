& cplSiteName &

SCTE-ISBE Adds Structured Cabling Courses

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/24/2019
EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced new training partnerships with that will expand learning and development capabilities in the areas of Carrier Ethernet and fiber-optic structured cabling.

SCTE•ISBE is offering Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (CE-CP) 2.0 in partnership with Tech 2000. MEF is the international industry consortium dedicated to adoption of Carrier Ethernet networks and services. SCTE•ISBE is partnering with Wirewerks, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance optical fiber and copper structured cabling systems, to offer the Fiber Structured Cabling course for Broadband Fiber Installers. The Fiber Structured Cabling course is available in the CALA region through SCTE•ISBE’s training partners, TVC and Wirewerks.

The MEF CE-CP 2.0 is a 12-module online course that offers learners a 360-degree view of the technologies, standards, services and applications of Carrier Ethernet. Both Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional and Fiber Structured Cabling for Broadband Fiber Installers will be available online or as blended training boot camps. Both courses are designed to prepare workforce professionals for certification examinations.

