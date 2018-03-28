GCI Communication Signs 3-Year Deal for Technician Training/Development

In addition to celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Industry training leader, NCTI, is also celebrating another significant partnership in 2018 by signing GCI Communication Corp. (GCI) to a three-year Enterprise License Agreement to train and develop its technicians.

GCI’s license consists of NCTI’s networking courses and Master Technician curriculum which includes NCTI’s most popular course, Installer, and various other courses that prepare the entry-level technician up to the service, line or plant maintenance technician for success. In addition to the technical courses, GCI has selected NCTI’s suite of Mentoring and Leadership courses to help sharpen employees’ facilitation, problem-solving and management skills.

Courses are taught online through NCTI’s proprietary learning management platform, Amp, while the learner dictates his or her pace. NCTI will also work with GCI to develop and dispatch integrated career progressions to embolden students to work toward, and achieve, professional and educational goals.

NCTI