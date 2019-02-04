Charter CEO to Speak at Industry-Backed Exec Education Program

EXTON, Pa. -- Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, will be the featured speaker during the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, it was announced today by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE’s global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth.

Rutledge will discuss the industry and leadership during a fireside chat and subsequent question-and-answer session with SCTE•ISBE-Tuck attendees on Monday, May 6. He will be joined by Tom Adams, executive vice president of Charter and vice chair of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors.

SCTE•ISBE-Tuck will be conducted Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover, N.H. Companies with executives enrolled include: Alpha Technologies; CableLabs; Charter Communications; Cisco; Comcast; Corning; Cox; Kyrio; Liberty Global; Shaw Communications; and VeEx.

Now in its ninth year, the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth attracts elite professionals who include senior directors, vice presidents, senior and executive vice presidents, and C-level executives from across the cable industry.

SCTE/ISBE

