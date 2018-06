The Telecoms.com Podcast: Social Skills

There's a cosmopolitan theme to the pod this week with Scott reflecting on his trip to Stockholm to hang out with Ericsson and Jamie looking forward with some trepidation to breakfast in China. We also hear about a recent Connected Britain event from guest podder Shannon, who also fuels a massive tangent about the pros and cons of social media. Iain ruins the jaunty mood by lamenting the continuing culling of jobs among the world's operators.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/social-skills and subscribe on Facebook here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2