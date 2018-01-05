& cplSiteName &

Headcount: Ciena Makes Cuts in Global Support Group

Phil Harvey
5/1/2018
50%
50%

Ciena has cut some staff as the company continues to make changes in its professional services business.

One source told Light Reading 75 employees were cut from Ciena VP of Global Services Ricardo Warfield's group. The cuts affected the company's Regional Technical Support, Emergency Technical Support and Global Product Support teams and those employees were told last week, our source said.

Ciena did not confirm the number of jobs cut but did acknowledge that it has made some staff cuts as part of a larger plan. "We recently outlined several strategic drivers that play a key role in our growth and market share opportunities. One of those is our global network services business, for which late last year we appointed a new leadership team and began a multi-year transformation process designed to enhance the overall services experience for our customers," a Ciena spokeswoman writes to Light Reading.

"As part of that transformation, we recently implemented a targeted organizational alignment to help us achieve that goal," the spokeswoman writes. "We do not take decisions of this nature lightly and are always sure to take several measures to support affected employees' transitions."

In a note to clients late last month, Jefferies analyst George Notter wrote that Ciena's cuts are part of a bigger turnover happening to grow that part of the business. "Interestingly, we point out that there are currently 245 job postings on Ciena's website and 58 of those were posted in the last two weeks," he writes.

Got a new hire or big fire you want to tell us about? Drop us a line.

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
5/1/2018 | 10:16:24 AM
Happy May Day
I wonder how cutting support staff ends up enhancing the overall service experience for Ciena's customers.
More Blogs from The Philter
Here, over three nostalgia-soaked pages, are the telecom heroes and villains that have made it into the Light Reading Hall of Fame since its inception in 2010.
The giants of cloud computing and the divergent minds of our regulatory body politic are well behind a PR entrepreneur who filled in her own nomination. How 2018 is that?
Texas mop, KC smoke, Carolina vinegar – I like all styles of communications, really.
There's an interesting tension between how much SDN can benefit service providers and how it could threaten their established businesses
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei, ZTE in the Eye of a Trade Storm
Robert Clark, 4/26/2018
T-Mobile & Sprint: Marriage Made in Hell
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/30/2018
US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/25/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives