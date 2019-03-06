& cplSiteName &

Huawei Brings Legal Fight to the US – Report

Phil Harvey
3/4/2019
50%
50%

When the US government banned federal agencies from using Huawei gear, that may have been an abuse of power -- and Huawei plans to sue, according to a report in The New York Times.

Huawei plans to announce the lawsuit this week, the Times story said. The jurisdiction is interesting -- it is said to be filed in the business-friendly Eastern District of Texas, near Plano, where Huawei has its North American headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is now accusing two detained Canadians of spying, according to The Wall Street Journal. That move is largely seen as retaliation for Canada proceeding with the extradition of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to the US, which was announced Friday.

Earlier today, Light Reading reported on Meng's plan to sue the government of Canada for her arrest. Her suit reported claims she was being held under false pretenses, a violation of Canadian law.

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
MWC19: 5G Gets Industrial, Musical & Far Out
More Slideshows
Infographics