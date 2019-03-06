Huawei Brings Legal Fight to the US – Report

When the US government banned federal agencies from using Huawei gear, that may have been an abuse of power -- and Huawei plans to sue, according to a report in The New York Times.

Huawei plans to announce the lawsuit this week, the Times story said. The jurisdiction is interesting -- it is said to be filed in the business-friendly Eastern District of Texas, near Plano, where Huawei has its North American headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is now accusing two detained Canadians of spying, according to The Wall Street Journal. That move is largely seen as retaliation for Canada proceeding with the extradition of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to the US, which was announced Friday.

Earlier today, Light Reading reported on Meng's plan to sue the government of Canada for her arrest. Her suit reported claims she was being held under false pretenses, a violation of Canadian law.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading