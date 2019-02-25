CWA Braces for Windstream's Bankruptcy

Washington, DC -- CWA plans to take an active part in the Windstream bankruptcy process. We are assessing the details as they emerge and have retained an experienced law firm to help protect the interests of our members and retirees. CWA represents approximately 1,200 active members at Windstream locations throughout the United States.

