& cplSiteName &
Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: More Than Meets the Eye

5/31/2018
50%
50%

The usual suspects are back after a week of globetrotting to industry trade shows. Iain and Scott reflect on their time at Digital Transformation World and discuss whether or not telcos should even bother digitally transforming themselves. At the same time Jamie was in the US at the Big Communications Event, at which he heard about how Jio is going to continue transforming the Indian market. They then move on to the transformation of ZTE from a thriving company to a dying one, and maybe back again, and conclude with the subtle transformation of Deutsche Telekom into a small company.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/more-than-meets-the-eye and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon's Fixed 5G: A Cable Alternative Is Coming!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
BT's Patterson Gets Tasty CEO Bonus as Troops Suffer
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/25/2018
Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives