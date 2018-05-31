The Telecoms.com Podcast: More Than Meets the Eye

The usual suspects are back after a week of globetrotting to industry trade shows. Iain and Scott reflect on their time at Digital Transformation World and discuss whether or not telcos should even bother digitally transforming themselves. At the same time Jamie was in the US at the Big Communications Event, at which he heard about how Jio is going to continue transforming the Indian market. They then move on to the transformation of ZTE from a thriving company to a dying one, and maybe back again, and conclude with the subtle transformation of Deutsche Telekom into a small company.

