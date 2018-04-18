The Telecoms.com Podcast: Come Together?

Jamie and Scott are joined by Iain from Light Reading this week and they start by discussing the pros and cons of becoming a communications-slash-content provider. Is convergence a sound business strategy or is it better to just stick with what your company does best?

Next up: Why Chinese vendors are getting a hard time from Western authorities, with ZTE coming under so much fire it might have to cut its operations significantly.

They conclude with a look Amazon, which thanks to a convergent strategy for its Prime premium service, has managed to acquire over 100,000 subscribers. The guys speculate about why Amazon has decided to release this data but conclude it's unlikely to ease up its heavy investment anytime soon.

