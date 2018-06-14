Light Reading, Telecoms.com & The Connected Car Win 5 Hermes Creative Awards

& cplSiteName &

6/14/2018
NEW YORK -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, along with its sister publications Telecoms.com (www.telecoms.com) and The Connected Car (www.theconnectedcar.com) received five Hermes Creative Awards. The Hermes Digital Awards is an international competition, judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. The Hermes Creative Awards has grown to one of the largest of its kind, generating more than 6,500 entries in 2018.

The awards won included:

  • Platinum Award for The Connected Car Website (www.theconnectedcar.com)
  • Gold Award for The Telecoms.com Podcast: Live From Barcelona (http://telecoms.com/interview/the-telecoms-com-podcast-live-from-barcelona/)
  • Gold Award for The Light Reading Video: How Can Cable Stay #WOKE? (https://www.lightreading.com/cable/cable-business-services/how-can-cable-stay--woke/v/d-id/741729)
  • Honorable Mention for the Light Reading Event Video: The Reality of VR Video @ 2018 NAB Show (http://www.lightreading.com/services/virtual-reality/the-reality-of-vr-video---2018-nab-show/v/d-id/741813)
  • Honorable Mention for the Light Reading Documentary: Digital India Is Coming… but When? (http://www.lightreading.com/services/mobile-services/digital-india-is-coming-but-when/v/d-id/740683)

    "We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the work we are doing at Light Reading, Telecoms.com and The Connected Car," said Jonathan Keller, managing director of Light Reading. "We strive to launch original and creative products and communities, and we appreciate the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals honoring us for this."

