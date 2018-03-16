|
From Peter-Service to Nexign: Transforming the Brand to Help Clients Transform Their Business
3/19/2018
About Nexign (formerly Peter-Service)
Founded in 1992 and based in St. Petersburg, Nexign became the first Russian company to create billing systems for mobile network operators. Twenty-six years later and with more than 50 fixed and mobile communication services providers (CSPs) in 14 countries using its products, Nexign ranks among the leading providers of innovative IRCM products, solutions and services. The company has successfully delivered more than 120 projects and boasts the successful support of more than 77 million subscribers on a single platform for the largest Russian mobile network operator (MegaFon).
Nexign helps CSPs to overcome the stagnation of their traditional revenue streams by delivering its innovative products and services portfolio -- covering IoT, BSS and network monetization based on Agile, DevOps-based practices that allow CSPs to accelerate their business model transformation as well as unlock value faster than their competitors on their journey to become digital service providers (DSPs). The company’s consistent focus on maintaining an industry-best TCO and a partnership mindset, where its success is linked with the business success of its clients, has led to long-term client relationships across all operator tiers on a global scale.
In 2017 and while still operating under its previous brand (Peter-Service), the company was included in the Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) by leading analyst firm Gartner.
