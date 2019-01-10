Eurobites: Landlines Are Finished in Finland, Says Telia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Swedes are well connected; Nagra wins big at Telefónica; Deutsche Telekom ignores Christmas, presses on with network upgrade; Mobileye sees China's potential.
Nordic operator Telia is to phase out its landline voice service in Finland, the plan being to gradually convert wired subscriptions into mobile ones, YLE reports. Telia has around 30,000 landline subscriptions in Finland, the majority of which are business lines. According to Telia, the number and duration of landline calls on Telia networks have fallen by around a quarter over the past ten years.
Meanwhile, Telia's Swedish arm reports that in 2018 Swedes averaged 16.9 connected devices per household -- a growth of 33% on the previous year. Smartphones and tablets still dominate, but smart speakers and security offerings are becoming increasingly common too, says the company.
Nagra , part of the Switzerland-based Kudelski Group , has landed a juicy gig at Telefónica , with the Spanish operator committing to using Nagra's content protection software to secure Telefónica's Movistar IPTV service -- including 4K Ultra HD content -- worldwide.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) has been keeping busy over the festive season, increasing, it says, connection speeds on 2.3 million lines to "up to" 250 Mbit/s, partly through the use of copper-boosting vectoring technology.
Israel's Mobileye, the Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC)-owned outfit that specializes in autonomous driving technology, has formed a couple of partnerships in China with a view to tapping into the country's potentially huge market for self-driving vehicles. As Reuters reports, Mobileye has signed on the dotted line with Great Wall Motors and the Beijing Public Transport Corp, continuing its winning streak in China -- it signed 16 deals there in 2018. (See Intel, Mobileye $15.3B Deal Has Cloud Under the Hood.)
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has landed a cybersecurity deal with Ooredoo Myanmar, providing threat protection for the operator's telecom and ICT networks remotely from its security operation center. Ooredoo Myanmar, offering nationwide coverage through its 2G, 3G and 4G services, has a customer base of more than 9 million.