& cplSiteName &

Bankruptcy Court Approves Windstream's 'First Day' Motions

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/26/2019
50%
50%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has received approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”) for the “First Day” motions related to the voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on February 25, 2019.

Notably, the Court granted Windstream interim approval to access up to $400 million of its $1 billion in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing. This financing, combined with access to the cash generated by the Company’s ongoing operations, is available to meet Windstream’s operational needs and continue operating its business as usual.

In addition to interim approval to access up to $400 million of the $1 billion in DIP financing, Windstream received Court approval to, among other things, operate in the normal course of business without interruption or disruption to its relationships with its customers, vendors, channel partners and employees. Windstream will pay vendors in full for all goods received and services provided to the Company after the filing date, February 25, 2019.

Windstream

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Accelerate Digital Transformation With Platform & Intelligence
By Bill Tang, President, Global Technical Service, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics