Bankruptcy Court Approves Windstream's 'First Day' Motions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has received approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”) for the “First Day” motions related to the voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on February 25, 2019.

Notably, the Court granted Windstream interim approval to access up to $400 million of its $1 billion in debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing. This financing, combined with access to the cash generated by the Company’s ongoing operations, is available to meet Windstream’s operational needs and continue operating its business as usual.

In addition to interim approval to access up to $400 million of the $1 billion in DIP financing, Windstream received Court approval to, among other things, operate in the normal course of business without interruption or disruption to its relationships with its customers, vendors, channel partners and employees. Windstream will pay vendors in full for all goods received and services provided to the Company after the filing date, February 25, 2019.

